In these strange times,” a bit of the old days (you know, like last year) has returned to Greeneville’s Depot Street with the reopening of Tipton’s Cafe, a hometown eatery that achieved local iconic status long ago.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told me once that Tipton’s is a “must-visit” location for visitors to Greeneville.
Tipton’s closed earlier this year when the pandemic forced restrictions on commercial and other sites, including restaurants. As a small-space cafe, Tipton’s faced a nearly impossible compliance challenge, with no realistic way to maintain a 6-foot distance between people inside the place.
Its closure at the end of March was quiet but historic, the cafe never having been closed in its history for anything more than a few vacation days, Michelle Cutshaw, cafe operator, told me this week. Michelle’s parents, Jim and Edna Cutshaw, owned and operated the cafe through most of its history, Jim working the grill until nearly the end of his life. They bought the cafe from Edna’s parents, Rena and Bruce Tipton, in 1966, Edna making weekly payments on it for years.
Jim Cutshaw’s philosophy was to keep the cafe up and running in spite of anything that came up. “It didn’t matter if there was a blizzard or a tornado, he was there,” Michelle says. “He opened no matter what.”
When Jim passed away on Sept. 19, 2019, he’d been manning the grill for more than half a century. Since then others in the family have been instrumental in running the place.
Granddaughter Lynsey Duke was at the grill Friday morning, and granddaughters Chelsea and Kristen also are familiar with grill duties, though Chelsea now lives in Knoxville and is thus unavailable.
Kristen, said Michelle, is contributing much right now in helping manage and operate the cafe. Michelle herself, who was hit hard emotionally by the passing of her father, says that she is finding herself bolstered and reinvigorated by connecting again with customers and old friends at the cafe. She also is greatly appreciating her time with mother Edna.
Jim Cutshaw grandson Tyler Cutshaw also has “stepped up” at the cafe, she says. It isn’t the first time. He used to work long nights at the cafe with his admired grandfather.
Mary Hensley continues as a crucial employee.
Michelle herself has been “off and on” at the cafe for about a year but is again becoming more involved and active.
There’s an important difference in Tipton’s now: it is twice the size it was when it closed. When the Cutshaws bought the Tipton’s site in 1966 (the narrow building already had housed at least two prior cafes, Gentry’s and then Linton’s cafes). There was a storefront space next door as well, also purchased by the Cutshaws.
Other businesses, such as a pool hall, operated in that next-door space over the years, but Tipton’s never expanded into that space until this year. Now two entrances have been opened from the original Tipton’s space into the space next door, which now is a large dining room. Michelle’s husband, Tony, used old metal barn roofing as decorative siding on the rear wall of the dining room and the left-hand wall of the original cafe space.
The area behind the counter also has a new, uncluttered look, though some of the familiar shelf and wall items that were there for years are being unhurriedly incorporated into the new space.
The menu also is expanding, now including chili, beef stew, macaroni salad, potato salad, and other new items, with more likely to come later.
Also, staff members now wait on tables in the newer area. Before, service was over-the-counter.
Speaking of that counter ...
In upgrading the building, the counter was stripped of layers of linoleum and paint and the original hardwood from its Linton’s Cafe days exposed. That was refinished and varnished into a gleaming dining surface that staff members say is receiving many compliments from customers.
Tipton’s regular customers are mostly locals, but some who have dined there are far from local, and a few have been known names.
Michelle recalls a time, years back, when she saw a man in the diner who was a stranger, yet looked familiar. She puzzled over it, then approached him and asked him is he was an actor who had been in a particular movie.
“I’ve been in a lot of movies,” Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti told her. He’d been traveling in Tennessee and simply decided to drop in for a bite to eat.
In 2012, two members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band came in for a late-night burger after completing a concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Other performers, including a member of the band Foreigner, Ricky Skaggs, and the late Red Foxx, have been among well-known figures who have eaten at Tipton’s.
At present Tipton’s is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether it will go back to the old all-night hours remains to be seen.
As someone who has often enjoyed a quick morning walk from the Sun office to Tipton’s, I’m glad to see them back again. The “new normal” that prevails is something we must live with, but it gratifies to see some of the “old normal” come back around.