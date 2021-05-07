I’m writing here about an apparently one-time-only Greeneville day of celebration and an East Tennessee tragedy that both occurred within the same week in October of 1922.
The day involved a local celebration of Ford vehicles, and the tragedy involved the passing of a young woman in what has to be one of the most unusual and shocking deaths in Tennessee history.
Here’s the background: A day of celebration was scheduled to occur in Greeneville on Oct. 11, 1922. The Greeneville Democrat-Sun carried advertising about it, and at least one “prelim” story under the headline “Come To Greeneville On Ford Day.”
Ford Day? I’d never heard of it. And as best I can tell it was a one-time event created to promote Ford products and also to attract people to town in hopes they would shop in local stores while they were here. The Sun’s advance story on Oct. 9, 1922, described it this way:
“Next Wednesday, October 11th, has been named Ford Day, and all Ford owners in Greene County are requested to get in their Fords and come to Greeneville. There are a great many of these useful little cars here, and we want them all assembled on this occasion. There will be a big parade, band concerts all throughout the day, speeches, and demonstrations of Fords and tractors.”
All sorts of incentives were promised, including that the “biggest-footed man coming to town in a Ford on Ford Day” would receive a pair of “hobnail shoes” from Banner Shoe Store. The tallest man arriving in a Ford would win five pounds of lemon candy; the shortest Ford-borne man would get a box of cigars and the shortest woman a gingham dress.
Additionally, the “best-looking Ford one year old” would gain its driver a hat up to $8 in value, and the oldest Ford to arrive would earn a box of cigars.
Presumably, if the shortest man happened to show up in the oldest Ford, he would be due two boxes of cigars, one for his challenged height, the other for the age of his car.
There were other prizes, too, but a more generalized incentive advertised was that “aeroplanes” would be in town.
The Sun’s front-page promotion promised: “Expert pilots will be in Greeneville ... They will do thrilling stunts in the air, making the hair of spectators rise. They will also take up passengers. You have always wanted to ride in the air. This is your chance to get a bird’s eye view of Greeneville. Don’t miss it.”
One of the pilots scheduled to be in Greeneville had the last name “Peebles,” but I’ve not been able to find any references to his first name. He was a stunt pilot of the “barnstorming” or “flying circus” variety.
A young woman, Eva Moss, a 20-year-old Chattanooga stenographer, was expected be in Greeneville with Peebles. She was in training to learn to do the kinds of airborne stunts that were growing popular across a nation glutted with planes and pilots left over from the “Great War”: “wing-walking,” climbing poles attached to the top of planes or swinging on rope ladders beneath them, dancing on the wings hundreds of feet in the air, playing tennis on the top wing, etc.
Eva didn’t make it to Greeneville, though, due to some sort of accidental injury, seemingly an ankle sprain.
That accident would not be the last suffered by Eva Moss, and the next one, sadly, would be far worse than a sprain.
Two days after tallest-man Stretch drove his Ford back home from Ford Day with his lemon candy and short guy Stumpy left with his box of cigars, another East Tennessee town hosted an event that, like Ford Day, included stunt flying.
That was Cleveland, in Bradley County, about 145 miles or so from Greeneville. Peebles was there, as was Eva Moss, apparently recovered from her earlier injury.
With Peebles in the pilot’s seat, Eva began her part of the show, described in newspaper reports as follows: “Miss Moss went up for an exhibition flight and had clambered out on the wing of the plane, then let herself down the twenty-five foot rope ladder, where she was suspended in mid-air by her teeth.”
So far so good, even if unadvisable from the dental point of view. But things quickly went wrong for the apprentice stuntwoman.
“When the time came for the woman to climb back to the airplane, either by reason of exhaustion or through becoming entangled in the rope ladder,” she was unable to get back up to the plane and was left clinging to the rope ladder.
Peebles, in the pilot’s seat, became aware of her crisis and flew out over a nearby body of water. He slowed the plane and circled about as low as possible, urging by shouting and hand signals that Eva should drop into the water while the plane was low.
As observers realized what was happening, someone summoned an ambulance and doctors in case Eva was hurt when she dropped.
But Eva did not drop. She remained on the rope ladder, and Peebles was forced to keep circling the plane over the water and encouraging her to let go.
She either could not or would not obey, and the plane kept flying, burning fuel as the day began to wane.
With visibility lessening by the minute and fuel declining, the plane, inevitably, “finally descended,” according to the story as told in the Democrat-Sun. Even as he was bringing the plane low onto the air strip, Peebles begged Eva to drop away, knowing that even a hard last-minute drop of several yards onto the ground likely would be better than what would happen to her if she continued to hang on.
But she did continue to hang on, and horrible moments followed on that Friday the 13th.
“In landing, the young woman was thrown against the ground with a terrific impact, after which she was dragged for fifty or a hundred feet before the airplane could stop,” news coverage reported.
The previously summoned doctors were on the scene and raced to where she lay to try to save her, but she lived for only 20 minutes, never regaining consciousness.
Peebles was reported as “heart-broken over the tragedy,” and “announced his intention of never flying again.”
The tragedy made news all over the country. Eventually, such accidents became sufficiently common that laws regulating barnstorming and stunt flying were passed, and barnstorming became mostly a colorful relic of history.
Had Eva’s foot become tangled in the rope ladder? Was she so overcome by fear that she couldn’t make herself let go? Did pain from her earlier accident and hurt ankle play into the situation? The news reports don’t say, but the fact she was dragged to me implies she probably was entangled.
If she’d been the fearful type, she’d never have done anything like hanging onto a rope ladder by her teeth beneath a plane, right?
We can only hope she had passed out before the final impact.
Eva’s remains are buried in the Forest Hills Cemetery in Chattanooga. Her gravestone is small and simple, and gives no details of her death.
I wonder if any other Tennessean ever died as the result of a barnstorming or “flying circus” accident? I don’t know, but I suspect Eva Moss is alone in that sad distinction.