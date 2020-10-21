A bit of Halloweenish folklore here, a few days early.
In the last month I’ve randomly run across the same eerie legend from the American West in two different places, and since this is the spooky time of year and also the period in which the described events purportedly happened, this seemed a fitting time to share it.
I’m not vouching for its truth, given that strange tales often become legends for reasons other than factuality.
This legend kicks off in 1862 along the North Platte River in Wyoming. The first occurrence established a template that would be followed in subsequent ones.
Meet Leon Weber, trapper. Weber was tending to his traps near the river one day when a mist appeared on the water, thickening and rolling toward him. The closer it grew, the more it seemed to shift and take on form.
And suddenly, he was looking at a sailing ship there on the river, both surrounded by the mist and in some way also made of it, but also, somehow, shrouded in ice.
He noticed there were men on board, crewmen, apparently, also seemingly covered with ice. They were gathered and looking down at something on the misty, icy deck. The trapper peered closely and saw they were gathered around a human body, also icy and seemingly dead.
It was the body of a woman. Weber gazed until he could make out her face. His heart almost stopped – it was that of his own fiance, who to his knowledge was alive and well. And yet there she was, wrapped in mist and coated in ice, with seemingly supernatural figures surrounding her.
It took a brave and fearless man to be a Wyoming trapper in 1862, but even the brave and fearless have their limits. Weber was so shocked, mystified and scared by this impossible thing he was seeing that he fled the riverside.
Later that same day, his fiance, whose phantom form had been on the deck of that ghostly ship, died.
Move ahead now 25 years. A cattleman named Gene Wilson was in the North Platte country when he, too, saw a mist appear and move across the water. As intrigued and puzzled as Weber had been a quarter-century earlier, Wilson saw almost exactly the same phenomena … a ship both in the mist and of the mist, yet also seemingly solid, and manned.
And on the deck, another corpse. A woman again. Wilson peered closely. It was his wife, strangely scarred as if badly burned. Later that day, just as before, the real person whose form appeared as a corpse on the deck of a ghost ship became a corpse in reality when Mrs. Wilson died.
It did not require another 25 years for the next reported sighting of the “Ghost Ship of the Platte” to come about. Victor Heibe was working on property by the river early in the 20th century, cutting down a tree, when essentially the same thing that had happened the prior two times happened again, though this time the body on the deck was male, and in the form of a friend of Heibe’s. Later the same day, that friend died.
Or so goes the legend.
Supposedly other sightings happened over the years, usually in the autumn, and all following essentially the same pattern and yielding the same outcome: death for some unfortunate soul.
Is all this stuff true?
I can’t help but doubt it. Ghost vessels on oceans or waterways, ghost coaches on dark roads, phantom carriages, even ghost motor vehicles … folklore is full of these. They are fun and eerie, but that’s probably about it.
Reading about the Ghost Ship of the Platte, though, did make me wonder if phantom vessels, real or not, have been reported on rivers in Tennessee.
I checked online, and found a newspaper column from the 1990s in which the female columnist spoke of seeing a sailing ship of long-ago design coming unexpectedly up the Tennessee River late in 1997. She waited for the image of it to fade away like the phantasm it surely had to be.
It didn’t fade. It sailed on, solid and real, which is more mysterious than if it had behaved in a more ghostly manner that could suggest imagination at work.
The mystery didn’t last all that long, though. The columnist soon read that a celebration of some sort had been going on that involved ships built to replicate those Columbus used on his famous voyage.
No ghost ship at all, in this case. A solid and real ship, explainable and foreshadowing no one’s death.
As for those reports out of Wyoming from all those years back: were they illusions, misperceptions, hallucinations induced by alcohol, maybe? Or just stories contrived for entertainment?
Since it is hard to know for sure, I’ll leave it with something Tom Rizzo, storyteller, author and scholar of Old West lore, wrote in concluding his telling of this western legend:
“If you ever find yourself relaxing along the banks of the Platte River and see a strange, eerie mist start to form, force yourself not to look. Better yet, get up and leave.”