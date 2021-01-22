Street-savvy children in early 1919 Boston knew an easy way to get a sweet treat for free. All they had to do was hold a cup up against some areas of the huge storage tank belonging to the U.S. Industrial Alcohol Company and catch some of the dark, thick liquid that oozed out of it. That liquid was molasses intended to be distilled into industrial alcohol tfor sale to companies making Word War I military explosives.
The leaks were not supposed to happen, but some rivets didn’t do a good job of holding together the metal plates that made up the massive tank, 50 feet tall and nearly twice that in diameter. There were a few cracks in the tank walls, too, especially around the rivet holes, and the tank sometimes made strained, groaning sounds.
It all was a prologue to a disaster story that has been often told, and one you probably already are foreseeing even if you’ve not encountered it before. I first read about it in a copy of my dad’s American Legion Magazine when I was a little boy in the 1960s.
The massive tank, built in 1915, was intended to retain its liquid contents inside walls of steel ranging in thickness from about half an inch to somewhat less near the top. The tank was supposed to have been filled earlier with water for testing, but that step had been skipped, and a voluminous shipload of Puerto Rican molasses came in during the winter of 1918-1919, enough to have filled nearly four Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Later study of what happened to that tank would reveal that the steel it was made of contained too little manganese, which made its metal grow brittle in weather cooler than about 60 degrees. And this was Boston in the wintertime, and on Jan. 15, 1919 (102 years ago last week), the temperature was in the 40s.
The rupture of the huge tank came not with a whimper, but a bang, and caused one of the most bizarre floods in American history when 2.5 million gallons of molasses gushed through Boston’s streets at car-like speed, destroying property and even taking lives.
They call it the Great Boston Molasses Disaster of 1919, and if that sounds like a joke, it isn’t. It was real, deadly, and amounted to a sweet and sticky tsunami of thick, liquid sugar that surged and rolled relentlessly. A surreal nightmare.
It had to lead to some very strange and awkward conversations for years to come: “Children, we’ve got a new member of our class today. Jimmy and his family just moved to Tennessee from Massachusetts. Tell us what your father does, Jimmy.”
“He’s dead, Miss Walker.”
“Oh my! I’m so sorry … what happened?”
“He drowned.”
“In a river?”
“In molasses.”
“He wha … he … wait a minute … oh, you little joker, you! You actually had me going there for minute!”
A century later, it’s easy to make dark-humor wisecracks about such an outlandish event, but there was nothing funny in it at the time.
Denver engineer Nicole Sharp, who studies fluid dynamics, has studied the Boston disaster and determined what science says about what it was like.
She calculated that, due to the thickness of molasses and the massive quantities that erupted when the tank blew open, the molasses flow would have been like a mudslide, bursting out of the fragmented tank at about 35 mph, far too fast to outrun.
History.com presents some of Sharp’s evaluations as follows: “The day’s mild conditions probably aided the spread of molasses, which flowed outward for about two blocks. Conditions grew much worse that night as temperatures dropped, causing the liquid to become increasingly viscous.
“Already pinned down by fallen buildings, some victims then became stuck in molasses. The liquid was a foot deep in some places. At least one person died by asphyxiation hours after the accident Already pinned down by fallen buildings, some victims then became stuck in molasses. … Rescue efforts would have likely been easier if the accident had happened in the heat of July and the molasses had been able to spread further out from the tank.”
The final death count was 21, but 150 other people were injured.
The search for bodies went on for days and in part involved cutting up the huge metal remnants of the tank to look for corpses underneath. Workers in boots slogged through a gleaming swamp of molasses, searching, their noses and lungs filled with the treacly smell of a foodstuff they would likely lose interest in devouring for a long time to come.
For decades thereafter, after many hundreds of rains, snows, summer sun, freezes and thaws, Bostonians declared they could still faintly smell molasses, particularly when the weather was warm.
That isn’t hard to believe. Think about it: 2.5 million gallons of sticky glop turning streets and alleys into something like flypaper and being tracked into houses, offices, shops. It’s astonishing even to try to envision it.
There have been other strange accidents in history, and I hope to write about some of them later. It is hard, though, to imagine any could match the Boston Molasses Disaster in terms of utter, pure weirdness.