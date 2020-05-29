Tim Massey and I don’t coordinate our topics for Saturday columns. So it is only by coincidence that Tim writes today about the legendary Wampus or Wampus Cat, a creature out of folklore, and I’m also writing about a folklore topic, albeit one far removed from the Wampus Cat.
Remember four years back when people were seeing creepy clowns everywhere? There was a time, an extended time, in which something similar went on in England and Scotland, though involving something scarier than a clown. The sightings of this whatever-he-was being gave rise to an enduring legend in Britain, though the whole matter is less known in the United States.
We here on our side of the pond have had somewhat parallel scenarios, however. Heard of the Mothman that supposedly terrorized Point Pleasant, W.Va., in the 1960s? Richard Gere starred in a movie about it, “The Mothman Chronicles.”
And of course we also have Bigfoot, the Jersey Devil, that big creature at Boggy Creek in Arkansas, and Tim Massey’s favorite kitty-cat, the Wampus. Tennessee has the Bell Witch, and there are supposed haunted houses all over.
What the British had that we don’t have (at least by name) is Spring-heeled Jack. And we should be glad we missed out on that one.
Unlike that other famous English “Jack,” the human one who “ripped” people in London’s Whitechapel in the late 1800s, Spring-heeled Jack’s description made him a little harder to pin down even as a human. He was shaped like a man, even was said to talk eloquently to some of those he encountered, but what human can leap from a street to the top of a multi-storied building, or leap across that street from one row of rooftops to the row on the other side?
Spring-heeled Jack, as the press nicknamed him, was mostly a Victorian-era phenomenon, though the last reported sighting of him was in the very early 20th century. By then most Brits had ceased to think much about him, or discounted the whole thing as a hoax, but years earlier his legend was kept alive by the many “penny dreadfuls” that featured stories about him. Penny dreadfuls were cheap and lurid serial literature produced during the 19th century in the British Isles. They sold for a penny, and were the kind of thing proper parents discouraged their children from reading.
Those same parents, though, might use the threat of “Spring-heeled Jack will get you if you stay up” as a way to urge their kids to go to bed on time.
Apart from providing a name that would work great for a rock band (and at least two bands have used the Spring-heeled Jack name or some variation thereof), “Jack” also provided a truly creepy entry in the library of folklore. Elements of Spring-heeled Jack lore include traits or behaviors appearing again in legendary or fictional material many years later, including Mothman, the “Creeper” in the “Jeepers Creepers” horror films, and even the “creepypasta”-based Slenderman.
Spring-heeled Jack was first reported all the way back in 1837 and continued to be reported throughout the 1800s in England and Scotland. The www.bbc.co.uk website describes him this way: “Descriptions of the creature vary, but the salient characteristics were his goatee beard, pointed ears and horns, and flashing, fiery eyes. ... the one feature that never varied was his ability to jump; to leap over rooftops and across hedges. Such agility always allowed him to terrify his victims and to escape his pursuers. A bounder, indeed.”
Some claimed he could breath out blue fire, and had an appearance similar to popular conceptions of the devil. He seemingly was both gentlemanly and terrifying. He was said to wear a tight-fighting “oilskin” garment beneath his outer clothing.
Some theorizers link Jack with one or more real-life 19th century figures who were known for elaborate pranks and an enjoyment of scaring people. No ordinary person could leap so spectacularly as Jack did, though, based on descriptions given by supposed witnesses.
The prevailing modern view seems to be that Spring-heeled Jack probably was a figment of popular imagination, perpetuated through mass hysteria, one report spurring on another, adding new layers and details to a developing narrative.
The BBC website notes that in 1855, Jack “was reputedly seen in Old Hill, leaping from the roof of the Cross Inn onto the roof of a butcher’s shop across the road. This sighting was typical of many, and was invariably followed by a spate of further sightings, until the panic died down.”
Later claimed sightings occurred in 1877 and the 1880s. The last recorded sighting generally is given as 1904, in Liverpool. In more recent times, the name has been resurrected in connection with supposed appearances well into the 20th century, but nothing widespread and lasting resulted.
I know almost nothing about the “gaming” world, but I think Spring-heeled Jack has a presence there, too, as a character in some videao game.
Could there be fragments of truth underlying the old story? Could anyone have done some of the physical stunts attributed to Spring-heeled Jack, then seen them be exaggerated by word of mouth?
Seeing what modern-day “freerunners” can do makes it hard to totally discount some sort of flesh-and-blood catalyst for the Spring-heeled Jack legend. Just get on YouTube and search “freerunning and parkour” and you’ll find some amazing stuff, people doing things you’d believe only Spiderman could pull off. These people, of course, have spent years developing their abilities, and I don’t know that many 19th century folks were into that level of training.
Even so, maybe some circus-trained acrobat scared a few British people back in the early 1800s, was imitated by others as decades went by, and public fear and hysteria came into play to fill any gaps in the legend.
Whatever Spring-heeled Jack was, if anything, I’m content to leave him safely back in the realm of legend and folklore, where I hope he’ll stay put. I scare too easily to have some fire-eyed humanoid drop out of nowhere into my path, breathe some blue flame, then bound upward in defiance of gravity, cackling with high-pitched laughter as Jack was said to do.
Though we’ll probably never figure the high-bounding dude out, the saga of Spring-heeled Jack is an intriguing old tale to ponder, like so many other creepy bits of folklore.