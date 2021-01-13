If you want to make your doctor mad, accuse him of peddling “snake oil.”
That’s a term that has become, in the United States, anyway, a synonym for bad, ineffective medicine of the sort that used to be sold through traveling “medicine shows.”
How did all that get started? Credit the building of the transcontinental railroad back in the 19th century, which brought in thousands of Chinese indentured workers, who in turn brought in much of their own culture, including traditional medicines. One type of medicine was made from the Chinese water snake. They used it for bursitis, arthritis and so on.
An NPR story notes that “snake oil in its original form really was effective, especially when used to treat arthritis and bursitis. The workers would rub the oil, used for centuries in China, on their joints after a long hard day at work. The story goes that the Chinese workers began sharing the oil with some American counterparts, who marveled at the effects.”
The reason it was effective is that it was loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties.
In short, the original “snake oil” wasn’t a scam product. Once the familiar old American make-a-buck entrepreneurial spirit entered the picture, though, things took a turn.
Wanting to capitalize on the Chinese medicine, some Americans decided to begin making and marketing their own snake oil. There was a problem, though: the United States was noticeably lacking in Chinese water snakes. But we did have rattlesnakes aplenty. And a snake is a snake, right?
That was the thinking of such men as Texas-born cowboy Clark Stanley, who proclaimed himself the “Rattlesnake King” and began making his own version of the Chinese medicine, using very available western rattlers in place of the unavailable Chinese snakes.
Cowboy Clark was a clever and creative soul and a natural marketer. He ignored the Chinese origins of the original snake-based medicine, and claimed he’d learned the rattlesnake version from Hopi Indians in Arizona. He began collecting rattlers by the score and putting on shows that would involve him dramatically pulling a rattlesnake from a wriggling sack and taking a knife to it, then dropping it into into a boiling vat of water and other ingredients. Fat from the snake would rise to the top of the water.
The result? Snake Oil. Just like the Chinese railroad workers had … well, except for those omega-3 fatty acids. Rattlesnakes were comparitavely lacking in omega-3.
Of course, Clark wouldn’t have known a fatty acid if it bit him on the hindquarters, so he just hawked his Americanized concoction and claimed it would cure just about any ailment you could think of. “The strongest and best liniment known for the cure of all pain and lameness,” he called it.
And some people swore by it until enough time had passed for the placebo effect to wear off, at which time swearing by the Rattlesnake King’s snake oil turned into swearing at it. By that time, though, Clark Stanley had moved on to another town or territory with another batch of ill-fated rattlers and another boiling kettle.
His business plan grew more sophisticated and expansive over time. He teamed with a Boston pharmacist to help make his snake oil, and factories were established at a few places. If he were around today he’d probably be claiming he could cure COVID-19 with the stuff.
Even early 20th century editions of The Greeneville Sun carried ads for snake oil, which was being marketed by several makers by that time.
Snake oil’s heyday wasn’t to last. NPR notes: “The Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 sought to clamp down on the sale of patent medicines and it was that legislation that led to Stanley’s undoing. After seizing a shipment of Stanley’s Snake Oil in 1917, federal investigators found that it primarily contained mineral oil, a fatty oil believed to be beef fat, red pepper and turpentine.”
By that point, there wasn’t even any hint of actual snake in snake oil.
Clark Stanley wasn’t the only showman who made a big splash with rattlesnakes. Rochester, N.Y became the home of Pennsylvanian Peter Gruber, who made his name as “Rattlesnake Pete” and long after his death in 1932 remains a beloved figure in the quirkier side of that city’s history.
He gained his nickname through his skill at catching snakes, and built upon it by establishing a snake-themed saloon and museum in 1890.
The Rochester museum operated for more than four decades and was a popular shrine to northeastern eccentricity.
Rattlesnake Pete even used his snakes for purported medical purposes, including wrapping non-poisonous snakes around the bulging necks of goiter sufferers so that the writhing of the serpents would massage and purportedly shrink the goiters.
One more reason to be grateful for modern medicine!