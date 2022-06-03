This “Clips to Keep” column series I’ve been writing for The Greeneville Sun for the past few years was born of an idea on the part of Michael Reneau, a former editor of this newspaper. Michael is a perceptive fellow, and could see that I was restless and increasingly out-of-place as a “straight news” reporter.
Michael asked me one day if I’d like to write a column as a repeating feature of the newspaper. “A column about what?” I asked him. “Anything you think is interesting,” he replied. It could encompass human interest feature stories, commentary on this or that, colorful historical stuff, or whatever.
That idea was sufficiently startling, undefined and off-the-wall to get my attention, and I agreed to give it a shot. It turned out to be fun and different, and for the most part readers reacted positively to those first columns.
Sarah Gregory was still at the paper at that time, and was drawn into the discussion, particularly regarding what to name this recurring column.
Somewhere along the way, as I recall it, I had made some observation about how certain things in newspapers are interesting mostly in a short-term context. Things such as the latest tax rates, governmental meeting agendas, issues of the moment, and so on. Those things are fundamental to what a newspaper should be, but their shelf life inevitably is brief.
Then there is the kind of newspaper content that people clip out and hang onto, the kinds of things that wind up hung on the kitchen refrigerator or tucked into the pages of a scrapbook or family Bible. What I thought I should aim for in my columns was the latter kind of material, things some readers might occasionally want to keep longer than more transitory stuff.
It was Sarah, I believe, who suggested the column heading “Clips to Keep.” Honestly, my first reaction to that wasn’t strong, but I kept that to myself because I had no better alternative to suggest. So “Clips to Keep” stuck, and after a week or so I was fine with it.
When you launch something new like a column series, you kind of hold your breath while awaiting reader reaction. Would people like it, be puzzled by it, hate it? Now that it has been run up the proverbial flagpole, will it wave, or just tatter away in the wind?
After the first few columns, it appeared it was working pretty well. “Clips to Keep” was just different enough and unpredictable enough to gain some interest. The paper’s circulation department staff began to hear positive comments from subscribers. The columns won an award or two.
Not everyone liked it, of course. Somebody left a phone message fussing about the paper publishing those columns by those “old men” (me and Tim Massey). Others, though, said my columns and Tim’s helped keep them reading the Sun. Tim tells me he’s heard the same.
One of the positives of “Clips to Keep,” I suspect, grew out of my decision to follow the philosophy of Tennessee television personality Bill Landry, who used to host the “Heartland” historical feature series out of Knoxville. I once heard a woman urging Bill to tackle some issue or another she was fired up about, and Bill just quietly replied “I don’t do issues.”
I liked that. And so, in “Clips to Keep,” I also haven’t “done issues.” Issues are some people’s bread and butter, but they’re not my thing.
When the column series began, it followed no fixed publication pattern. I’d write a column, pass it on to Michael Reneau, and he’d run it when and where he saw fit. Over time we settled into a loose pattern of one midweek column and one weekend column. The midweek column sort of faded out over time, though, with the Saturday column becoming established.
When I retired this past winter, the Sun’s current editor, Scott Jenkins, graciously allowed me to continue writing “Clips to Keep” on a weekly basis for the weekend edition of this newspaper.
That’s changing, though, at my request. I’m finding it challenging to think of a weekly column topic, research it and write it and do a good enough job to be fully happy with the final product.
As a result, at my own request and with the agreement of Scott Jenkins, I’m going to write columns on an irregular basis rather than a regular one. I hope also to do occasional stand-alone feature stories apart from the column itself. When I encounter something that grabs me, I’ll write it up, send it on to Scott, and leave it in his hands.
There are other factors that make this a sensible change for me at this time. For one thing, now that I’m retired from the newspaper, I’ve begun reviving my novel-writing career, and some positive things are developing. It makes sense for me to focus more in that direction.
At this point, let me thank all of you who read and, I hope, enjoy my columns. Any time I can write something that another person considers worthy of attention, I consider it a compliment, and much appreciate it.
“Clips to Keep” isn’t fully going away, just becoming a bit less fixed and frequent.
“Things change, and then they change again,” a wise person once said to me. I think he was onto something with that.