He had the organizational and planning skills of a corporate business leader, a middle name fit for a pompous businessman or Ivy League fraternity boy, and an ability to make friends and be a team player.
Unfortunately for William Ellsworth Lay, one of the friends he made was Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy, and the team of which W. Ellsworth became a member was Cassidy’s criminal gang, the Wild Bunch.
The organizational and planning skills possessed by W. Ellsworth Lay (“Elzy” to his friends) initially were put to use not in the world of business or government, but in planning train robberies. He was quite good at that, and thanks in part to Elzy’s strategies, Butch Cassidy became a successful criminal famous enough to be portrayed by Paul Newman in a classic American film decades later.
Elzy hasn’t become as famous a figure as Butch’s associate the Sundance Kid, but historians say he was, in reality, a closer friend to Cassidy than was Sundance.
Elzy, like Cassidy, often used a name that was not his real one. He called himself William McGinnis at times, borrowing the name from another man he’d known.
According to western history blogger/author Tom Rizzo, Elzy was born in November of 1862 in Ohio, but eventually drifted to Colorado, where he went to work at a ranch. Butch Cassidy, about Elzy’s age, worked there as well.
Elzy’s move to Colorado also was based, apparently, partly on his own incorrect belief that he had killed a man with whom he’d fought.
Both Cassidy and Elzy developed a shared propensity for crimes such as rustling and horse theft, so they developed a friendship. They also shared the common skill of good horsemanship, and Cassidy, like Elzy, was a meticulous planner. The pair worked well together on several levels.
Had Cassidy’s Wild Bunch/Hole-in-the-Wall gang not eventually broken up, Elzy might have gotten himself into less trouble than he did. Post-Cassidy, Elzy linked up with another outlaw, Black Jack Ketcham, and was with Ketcham and his gang when a robbery in New Mexico went bad and gunfire broke out. Two peace officers died as a result. Elzy was wounded in the fight.
Authorities caught up with him later and things went badly in court. Elzy Lay received a life sentence.
While in the New Mexico Penitentiary, Elzy restrained his tendency to trouble and didn’t stir things up. He was a good prisoner and even helped quell a prison uprising.
So impressive was Elzy as a model prisoner that he earned a commutation of his sentence from the New Mexico prison superintendent. He left the New Mexico pen apparently determined to live the honest life of a working man.
He stuck to the straight and narrow, working in Wyoming as a bartender and oil driller. He found a woman and married her, studied geology and moved to California to work for the Imperial Valley Irrigation System.
He never returned to the outlaw life and died in Los Angeles at the age of 72, a respected citizen.
Why did Elzy never receive the lasting infamy of his old comrade Butch Cassidy?
I suspect the answer is two-fold. First, in going to prison and then reforming himself, Elzy largely sacrificed the bad-boy celebrity aura that Americans have long tended to perceive in Old West outlaws. That Elzy, unlike Butch Cassidy, died as an elderly man in less-than-dramatic fashion probably did nothing to glamorize his image.
Secondly, you’ve got to take into account that movie that so greatly elevated awareness of Butch and Sundance in the latter 20th century. You gotta admit it: “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid” has a far better, more melodic and memorable ring to it than “Butch Cassidy & Elzy Lay” ever could have.
Elzy’s remains are buried in a cemetery in California’s Glendale, Los Angeles County.