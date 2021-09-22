Something that I look back on proudly is the fact that I once was the subject of a “Cable Country” feature on WJHL television in Johnson City.
Quite a few of those reading this will remember “Cable Country.” It was named for the fellow who conceived and produced it, Tim Cable. He was a Hampton High School and ETSU graduate who got into broadcast journalism, making his name known all across this end of the state. Tim was a regional Charles Kuralt or Steve Hartman, focusing on human interest stories, always with a positive spin and folksy touch.
His wife, Christinia, summed up his kind of broadcast journalism, and his life attitude, after his passing due to complications of COVID-19. He died Sept. 12, the day after their 23rd wedding anniversary.
Here are Christinia’s words about Tim and “Cable Country”: “There’s a lot of bad news in the world. And he wanted to bring the good. He wanted people to see that life is hard enough, so let’s not take it so seriously. Let’s enjoy life. Let’s enjoy the people around us. And let’s love one another.”
Tim did enjoy life, and he sure did enjoy and love Northeast Tennessee and its lifestyle, culture and people. He captured it all in a distinctive broadcasting style, which often involved plays-on-words and puns, some of them groan-inducing (deliberately so, I’m confident, done by him just for the fun of it).
Once I even wrote a limerick about Tim’s pun-filled “Cable Country” broadcasting style and emailed it to him. He liked it. I remember it to this day:
There once was a newsman named Cable
Who made all the puns he was able.
While others did stories
All violent and gory,
He interviewed great-grandma Mable.
My own “Cable Country” profile came in the 1990s around the publication time my first novel of the Tennessee frontier era, “The Overmountain Men.” Tim visited my house and we talked about this oddball line of work I’d gotten myself into. He set up a camera in the entrance to the kitchen and shot video of me typing away on the computer at the kitchen table.
That table wasn’t actually where I usually did my writing, but I wasn’t about to have any video shot in the unfinished and cluttered basement, where I actually did write most of the time. That was 30 or more years ago, amazingly.
I don’t write in the basement anymore, but it’s still cluttered.
One indisputable fact about Tim was that, once he met you, you were his friend for life. Years after my “Cable Country” appearance, I worked at what was then Tusculum College, and Tim did a few stories about Tusculum and people who worked there. When he asked if I could get him a Tusculum College cap with the initials “T.C.” on it, of course I did so.
Tim was fun to watch on TV and fun to know in real life. He always seemed cheerful the times I was around him, but there were sorrows he didn’t talk about. I learned of them only later, from his colleagues at WJHL.
Chief among those sorrows was that he lost a young son, only 7 years old, in 1990, and according to his wife, Christinia, created “Cable Country” in part to help him work through his grief and surround himself with positive things and people.
Christinia told another regional newspaper days ago that after his son’s death, “Tim knew he couldn’t jump back into the bad news right away. So they (WJHL) started ‘Cable Country.’” She said that for Tim, it was a “ministry,” an avenue to connect with others and try to do them good and brighten their lives.
Tim much enjoyed doing his human interest stories, but when “Cable Country” finally came to an end, he was put into an anchor position. A bright aspect of that for him was that he shared the anchor desk with proud West Virginian Selena Sunshine Wiles, who used only her first name, Selena, on-air, but went by Sunshine among those who knew her. Today she is Sunshine Wiles-Gidley, married and back home in West Virginia, a place her heart never left.
Tim and Sunshine were a great pairing, friends as well as coworkers. And during that early 2000s period, both were extraordinarily responsive when I would reach out to them with requests for coverage of things going on at the college. The days either of them were on campus were fun.
Tim admitted to me, though, that the anchor desk was not as personally satisfying as “Cable Country.” He did a good job delivering “straight news,” but his heart was in the human kinds of stories he’d done before. Eventually Tim got out of television altogether and wound up his career on morning radio out of Johnson City, station WJCW.
On TV and radio, Tim could do it all: news, features, sports, weather. The last time I spoke with Tim was by phone, doing a radio interview about one of my books. Tim had set it up. He always was looking for ways to boost people around him.
He most recently co-hosted the radio program “Thinking Out Loud” on WJCW and was a skilled play-by-play announcer for David Crockett and Daniel Boone High School football and basketball.
Off the air, he was a family man, lover of East Tennessee and of sports. He was a long-time Baptist Sunday School teacher.
In the days before he died, I knew Tim was sick. Christinia commandeered his Facebook page while he was hospitalized (which went on for weeks) and kept his friends informed. She urged prayer for him constantly, and he certainly got plenty of mine.
Even though I knew his situation was dire, it still stunned me to hear he had died on Sept. 12, with Christinia holding his hand and other family members nearby.
Tim had died? How could that be? He should have gone on for years more, and I’d expected he would. I just knew he’d turn the corner and put COVID-19 behind him, and that great voice and warm personality would return to the airwaves. But it didn’t turn out that way.
I asked Melinda Perkins, now Melinda Collins, another WJHL personality who became a friend and campus visitor during my Tusculum years, to share a few words about Tim after we lost him.
Here’s some of her reply: “I will always remember Tim as an incredibly kind friend and colleague who treated every person he encountered with dignity, respect and a deep compassion for the human condition. When I worked alongside Tim and Christinia at WJHL, it was evident they were both deeply connected with and driven by their faith in humanity and in God — qualities which very clearly carried Tim through his final weeks and a legacy that will carry Tim’s wife and family in the days, weeks and years to come. I am heartbroken for Tim’s family and the entire Tri-Cities community.”
Well said, Melinda.
The best single paragraph defining Tim, in my opinion, comes from the Johnson City Press, which said of him: “Tim, a man of great faith, was a genuine, kind, loving, giving, hilarious, loyal, and beautiful soul. The world has become a dimmer place and shall not see his like again.”
Indeed the world has become a dimmer place. Rest in peace and live on in heavenly glory, Tim. You were a good man, kind in heart and in mind, and we miss you down here in Cable Country.