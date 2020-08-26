Raise the woof! Put some spark in your bark! Pat your pet!
Did you know that today is National Dog Day, a day to celebrate that critter that sheds hair all over your house, jumps on you with dirty paws right after you put on your best white pants fresh from the laundry and barks at anyone who dares to drive past your house?
I didn’t know about Dog Day, either, not until fellow Greeneville Sun staff member Ken Little enlightened me about it by forwarding a news release he had received. Ken and his family have definite canine presence in their home, as do I and my wife.
The Little/Babb household has Corgis, those stump-legged woofers favored by British royalty. At least one of them has visited the Greeneville Sun newsroom a time or two. Incredibly cute critters, Corgis are.
Rhonda and I have a Shar Pei (actually the mother, named Sugar, was a Shar Pei and the father was a We-Don’t-Know). Lola, who now runs our household, was born in the base of a hollow tree in the woods behind our house about 11 years ago. Her mother came from elsewhere in the neighborhood and had a habit of breaking loose from her home and running around freely.
Some deadbeat male stray completely lacking in morals came along while Sugar was loose, and wham bam, before long there was a hollow tree with a big pile of newborn puppies, including Lola, the runt of the litter. The father never came around, never lent a hand or paw to help Sugar raise the younguns.
Basically he acted like a real son of a you-know-what ... which of course he literally was.
Our younger daughter, Katy, stepped in and found homes for all Sugar’s puppies, and Lola was the one we ended up keeping. Katy herself kept one of Lola’s sisters, Peyton, and Peyton still lives in the fence-enclosed backyard of Katy, Langdon, Carrigan and Madeline Potts in Ooltewah, neighboring Chattanooga.
Peyton Potts is a multi-state resident because part of the backyard in which she lives is in Tennessee and part is in Georgia. Her doghouse is, I think, in Georgia, depending on where the state line is as it goes through the yard. The human house is on the Tennessee side, both in geographic and college football-loyalty terms.
As for National Dog Day, the information Ken provided, this maybe-not-very-official holiday was created in 2004 by Colleen Paige, “a pet & family lifestyle expert and animal advocate.”
Paige “created this day so that all dogs can be celebrated and also to draw attention to the number of dogs in shelters and to encourage adoption to those who have yet to find a place to call home. Aug. 26 is significant to Colleen because it is the day her family adopted her Sheltie when she was 10 years old.”
If Peyton Potts down in Ooltewah chooses to spend today on the Tennessee side of her yard, it will be appropriate because Tennessee, according to the National Today website, ranks Number 4 on the list of “Most Dog-Loving States,” Georgia doesn’t even make the top 10, the University of Georgia’s English bulldog mascot, Uga, notwithstanding.
Only California, New York and Washington states rank higher on the dog-loving list.
Tennessee also has a historical first on its record that relates to dogs and the good they do for us.
I didn’t know until this week that The Seeing Eye, an academy that trains dogs to be guide-dogs for the blind, got its start in Tennessee. A young blind Tennessee man, Morris Frank, co-founded it in 1929 in his hometown of Nashville. It was a national first.
The Seeing Eye moved later to New Jersey, but Tennessee was the starting point and the place the program was incorporated. One of the factors that gave impetus to the need for guide-dog training was the fact that World War I had left many soldiers blinded due to mustard gas or head wounds.
Good for Tennessee for being the soil in which The Seeing Eye sprouted, and for ranking high as a dog-loving state.
And good for Greeneville and Greene County for having so many people who advocate for and protect dogs, such as our Humane Society, the local chain-free advocates, and the individuals and groups out there who rescue abandoned animals, including dogs.
We are told that dogs have been with us for at least 14,000 years. And what other creature (except maybe a 1-year-old kid) gives better slobbery “kisses?”
Rhonda and I marvel continually at how much of the English language our Lola seems to understand, and also at how well she had learned to use her posture, tail wagging and even her eyes to tell us what she wants or needs.
The average dog can learn 165 words, including signals, and the “super dogs” (those in the top 20 percent of dog intelligence) can learn 250 words, a researcher reported to the American Psychological Association in 2009. And the intelligence of a grown dog reportedly is about equal to that of a human 2-year-old.
That would explain why Rhonda is always saying that having a dog in our house is like having a toddler living with us again.
The most odd experience we’ve had involving Lola occurred when she was just transitioning from puppyhood to maturity.
Lola one day abruptly sat up and said, loudly and with perfect clarity, “Lola Lola Lola” in a doggy, growly kind of voice. She’s never done it since.
Rhonda and I both heard it, and neither of us had prompted it or expected it.
Yeah, I know it was a random vocal noise that just happened to match Lola’s name, but still …
If you want to find a new faithful friend who needs you as much as you need her or him, call 639-4771. That will call will connect you with the local Humane Society. You make that contact and they’ll walk you through the whole process.
And if you’re more a cat person, cats need loving homes, too, and also have centuries of history as human companions. Either way you go, cat or dog or even some other appropriate critter, you’ll be doing a good thing for that animal.
Adopt your pet through the local shelter, and you’ll also be doing a good thing for our community and yourself.