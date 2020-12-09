Many good frontier adventure stories are found in the text of an 1827 memoir by Daniel Trabue, a man who lived through many of the adventures himself and recorded some others, too.
Trabue, though born in 1760 in Virginia, is most associated with Kentucky in its frontier years. He witnessed many significant events there, including key events in the life of Daniel Boone, the depletion of Kentucky’s buffalo herds, the rigors of winter life in those days, and the interactions (including hostilities) between white settlers and the region’s native peoples.
What distinguishes Trabue from some other chroniclers of his time and place is how well he tells his stories. He displayed a seeming intuitive grasp of what elements to emphasize and which to skim over quickly. He incorporates color and humor into his writing, too, such as when he describes one result of his brother, James Trabue, witnessing the killing of a captured woman by an Indian who cavorted wildly behind her before tomahawking her.
James thereafter, recorded Daniel, while in the company of Indians, would always be looking back to see if any were “cutting capers” behind him, which might signal an impending tomahawking.
One story Trabue recorded in his memoir regarded a man named Alexander Noel, who was taken prisoner by Indians and carried to their towns. Noel’s experience illustrates well how brutal conditions and deprivation could lead people to take exreme measures in order to survive.
Noel, who survived his ordeal, later became a neighbor of Trabue’s and personally told him his story of captivity.
Trabue wrote: “(Noel) states his horse was shot from under him. They compelled him to walk when he was not able. He was starved for something to eat,” but when they reached one of the Indian towns the newcomers were given no food because the warriors of the town all were “gone to war against the white people” and the women, children and aged ones left behind needed to preserve the rations they had.
So the group holding Noel captive traveled on, still hungry, but eventually obtained a mare with a colt. They slaughtered and butchered the colt and divided its meat. “Part of the liver and some other part” went to Noel.
Noel told Trabue that when the liver was merely scorched on the fire – “not half done, the blood yet in it” – it was, even so, in his starved condition, the “sweetest eating he had ever eat in his life.”
The starving group was so ravenous that within minutes, “every particle of the colt was eaten, hide not excepted.”
What a meal! Nearly raw colt liver and horsehide.
I knew people have sometimes eaten horsemeat, but until reading Trabue I’d never thought of anyone eating horsehide, which I’m sure would be extraordinarily difficult, especially if the hide was as undercooked as the liver seemingly was. But that is what Trabue said he was told by Noel.
Starvation, it would appear, makes one not tend to be overly picky about dining fare.
Eventually Noel was taken by his captors to Montreal, where they “sold him to the British.” Put onto a prison ship, Noel and others faced “bad” and “crewel” treatment, Trabue recorded.
Prisoners on the ship were told that any man among them could be freed if he would consent to be a servant for a British officer.
Some took that bargain, but Noel told Trabue he “could not stomach” the prospect of being lorded over by a British officer, even though he’d stomached liver and horsehide earlier on. He stayed on the ship.
Finally Noel got a break when a French tavern keeper in the city took him on in exchange for handling bookkeeping services at his tavern.
Noel worked for the French tavern-keeper until the war was over and he was exchanged and went back to Kentucky.
Trabue includes a brief sketch of another frontier adventure that could be fodder for a Hallmark Channel movie.
It was a story told to him by his brother, James, involving a man, name not given, who had been believed to be killed by Indians, when in fact he had been taken prisoner.
Details are sketchy in Trabue’s account, but the bottom line is that the wife of the man thought dead learned he was still alive only about two hours before she, believing herself widowed, was going to marry another man.
When she learned the truth, Trabue writes, “she then declined it (the second marriage), and after that her husband came to her and her children again.” Cue the flowery, swelling music!
Trabue’s narrative also contains looks at religious life on the Kentucky frontier, including his own embracing of faith at a time he believed himself too sinful to be forgiven.
Trabue, who at one time had openly mocked believing people, tells his conversion story movingly, describing a solitary journey into the forest, where into his mind came the words, “Stand still and see the salvation of God.”
He described a rising sense, at that point, of being aware of mercy and free grace and being awed by it.
Despite telling himself, at that time, that he “had better be thinking about (his) poor condemned soul,” he found he “could not think of it much,” being overwhelmed by the thought of grace and forgiveness even for him.
“I had to view and admire this wondrous salvation,” he wrote.
That night he attended a Christian meeting where he looked at a “poor old man and a poor old woman” whose singing he found hauntingly beautiful.
“I thought I could see something like the image of the savior in them,” he wrote. He commented that they appeared so old that they was sure they would “soon be in heaven.” He noted: “I had such a love for them that I had never had before. These words came to me, ‘We know that we have passed from death to life because we love the brethren.’”
Daniel Trabue is remembered today not only as the writer of a valuable and informative frontier journal, but also as a founder of the town of Columbia, Kentucky, in Adair County, due to his leadership in settling that area.
Some of my paternal ancestors came from Adair County, Kentucky, during the same period. I wonder if any of them knew the Trabue family? It seems likely.
Daniel Trabue died at the age of 80 and is buried in Green County, Kentucky, which borders Adair County.