The Christmas season is tougher for almost everyone this year for reasons we all know and need not have repeated yet again (you know, Covid and politics and all that). For some people, however – the bereaved, the ill, the impoverished, the lonely, the institutionalized – Christmas is tough every year.
Though there’s a whole spectrum of folks familiar with the “hard candy Christmas” Dolly Parton sings about, I’m writing here about two particular groups: those who are imprisoned and those who are facing terminal illness.
Relevant to those particular situations, there are two songs that, to my mind, convey relevant and especially powerful messages through skillfully written lyrics that pack a punch.
The first one is a song of the season for the imprisoned and those who love and miss them: John Prine’s “Christmas In Jail.”
One of the best lyricists who ever scribbled a line on a stray scrap of paper, John Prine fell victim to Covid-19 this year, and passed away. For those of us who admired his work, his death was almost like the passing of a family member.
By the way, if you begin reading this and find the subject seems too heavy for Saturday morning reading, you can jump to the end for something lighter.
But for the moment, back to the heavier stuff:
“Christmas In Jail” is a Christmas song presented from the viewpoint of a man incarcerated in a penitentiary and thinking on Christmas Eve about the woman he loves.
The first verse manages deftly to combine the mundane, sorrowful, romantically poetic and even the funny, put together into a picture easily envisioned: “It was Christmas in prison and the food was real good;/ We had turkey and pistols carved out of wood./ And I dream of her always, even when I don’t dream;/ her name’s on my tongue and her blood’s in my stream.”
A later verse tells us, with typical Prine quirkiness, that his beloved is “sweeter than saccharine at a drug store sale.”
A lot of people have told or been told by someone that they are “sweeter than sugar.” But “sweeter than saccharine?” That’s a new one for me. What a “drug store sale” has to do with it, I have no idea.
Suffice it to say there was seldom anything clichéd or predictable about Prine lyrics. The Prine mind made connections and comparisons few others would.
For me, it’s the very last lines of “Christmas In Jail” that deliver the song’s hardest punch and evoke the loneliness that surely must be common to prisoners during the holiday season:
“It’s Christmas in prison; There’ll be music tonight./ I’ll probably get homesick. I love you. Goodnight.”
(There’s a good writing lesson in that last verse, by the way: Notice how it is far more effective and communicative than if would have been had the narrator wailed on about drowning in tears and wallowing in sorrow and all that. An editor at Bantam Books once told me that understatement always has a stronger impact than overstatement. I think he was right, and that John Prine knew it.)
Another songwriter who also gave voice to a particular group of people – those who are dying and know their end is near – was Warren Zevon, who responded to the diagnosis of his own terminal illness by saying his goodbyes in a song with some lines that can tear your heart out.
The name of the song: “Keep Me In Your Heart For Awhile.”
Zevon had one of his biggest fans in David Letterman, calling the talk show host “the best friend my music ever had.” Zevon sometimes filled in for Letterman’s band leader, Paul Shaffer, when Shaffer was absent, and also appeared as a guest.
Zevon appeared on Letterman’s show even after his cancer diagnosis. The bad news about his friend had a clear emotional impact on Letterman, and how Zevon himself managed to keep himself as composed as he did is hard for me to comprehend. Zevon even made jokes about how impending death makes one have to reevaluate such things as when to pay the dry-cleaning bill, and also whether it had really been a good idea to avoid the doctor for 20 years, as Zevon did until he found himself struggling to breathe.
Letterman asked Zevon what truths of life Zevon had learned through receiving such a hard diagnosis. Zevon told him that he’d realized how important it is to “enjoy every sandwich.”
That sandwich line became an end-of-life catchphrase for Zevon, and even was the name of a tribute album released in his memory by other musicians.
The title and lyrics of “Keep Me In Your Heart For Awhile” are powerful when you consider that they are words of a man who knows he is dying of an incurable lung cancer that was expected to kill him in three months.
Seemingly by sheer determination, Zevon did outlive his prognosis and kept working as long as he could until he died in September of 2003.
Here’s how the song begins:
“Shadows are falling and I’m running out of breath … keep me in your heart for awhile./ If I leave you it doesn’t mean I love you any less … keep me in your heart for awhile.”
And also: “Sometimes when you’re doing simple things around the house/ maybe you’ll think of me and smile./ You know I’m tied to you like the buttons on your blouse … keep me in your heart for awhile.”
The final two lines of the song capture the draining weariness of a man whose body is dying, yet who pushes on anyway:
“These wheels keep on turning, but they’re running out of steam … keep me in your heart for awhile.”
Christmas season is here. It’s a time to distract ourselves with lights, music, family and fun, but also one to keep in mind those who will spend their Christmas behind bars or separated from the ordinary world in other unavoidable ways, or those whose homes are more empty this year because loved ones have departed this life.
There also are folks around us whose own wheels are turning but “running out of steam” because of sickness, injury, age or whatever. And there are yet others who are cut off from their families for any number of reasons.
To keep all these people in our hearts for awhile, and even lend them and maybe their families a helping hand, too, is surely an effort worth making, and one most of us probably could do better if we bothered to try.
Now for that lighter portion I promised …
Warren Zevon was best known for his 1978 Top 40 hit, “Werewolves of London,” a decidedly silly song that Zevon himself called “a dumb song for smart people.” It’s easiest identified by the extended “ah-oooooo” werewolf howl in its chorus.
In an interview, actor Terry O’Quinn (best known for his role as John Locke in the TV series “Lost”) talked about his work in the 1993 western film “Tombstone,” in which he played a small role.)
In some saloon scenes in the film, the filmmakers wanted a lot of movement on the screen to emphasize the piano music and dancing that would have been going on in a Tombstone, Ariz., saloon during its heyday. The cast had no actual piano player, however, only an actor to sit at the keyboard and pretend to play.
In order to give the saloon dancers and fake pianist something to which they could keep time with their movements, the filmmakers had music piped onto the saloon set through a speaker. Because appropriate piano music would be edited into the scene later, it didn’t matter what music actually played during filming because it would be replaced in post-production.
Thus, O’Quinn said, he had the peculiar, anachronistic experience of walking down the street of a supposedly 1880s Wild West town and hearing a voice blasting out of the saloon door: “Ah-oooooo, werewolves of London, ah-oooooo, werewolves of London ...”
“I loved it,” O’Quinn told the interviewer.