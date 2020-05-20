Perhaps beyond any other American public figure, writer or presenter, Mark Twain could convey his messages in ways that penetrate the heart and mind, in words perfectly and memorably presented.
We often tend to think of him mostly as a guy who was folksy and funny – and he was – but he also said things that communicate weighty truths and common sense principles, some more serious than others, but almost all of them crafted by a keen wit.
Twain was and is seen by millions as a man more interesting than most of us, but found everyone around him to be interesting as well. Said Twain: “There was never yet an uninteresting life. Such a thing is an impossibility. Inside of the dullest exterior there is a drama, a comedy, and a tragedy.”
There’s much to learn from that prior quote. Following are other ponder-worthy things Twain said, or wrote, or at least has had attributed to him:
• We should be careful to get out of an experience only the wisdom that is in it – and stop there; lest we be like the cat that sits down on a hot stove-lid. She will never sit down on a hot stove-lid again – and that is well; but also she will never sit down on a cold one anymore.
• Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.
• Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.
• What would men be without women? Scarce, sir…mighty scarce.
• A clear conscience is the sure sign of a bad memory.
• Wrinkles should merely indicate where the smiles have been.
• In a good book-room you feel in some mysterious way that you are absorbing the wisdom contained in all the books through your skin, without even opening them.
• The man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man who can’t read them.
• Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too can become great.
• Don’t part with your illusions. When they are gone you may still exist, but you have ceased to live.
• Drag your thoughts away from your troubles – by the ears, by the heels, or any other way you can manage it.
• Let your sympathies and your compassion be always with the underdog in the fight; this is magnanimity. But bet on the other one – this is business.
• Familiarity breeds contempt. And children.
• Never try to teach a pig to sing. It wastes your time, and it annoys the pig.
• There is no sadder sight than a young pessimist.
• Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society.
• Few things are harder to put up with than the annoyance of a good example.
• Get the facts first. You can distort them later.
• Habit is habit, and not to be flung out of the window by any man, but coaxed down-stairs a step at a time.
• Life does not consist mainly, or even largely, of facts or happenings. It consists mainly of the storm of thoughts that is forever flowing through one’s head.
• Between believing a thing and thinking you KNOW is only a small step, and quickly taken.
• Never put off till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.
• All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure.