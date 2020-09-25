Back when the local Winn-Dixie store was still open, Rhonda and I were shopping there one day when we encountered a man we both knew well. A friendly, cheerful and talkative person, he greeted us warmly. I’m going to call him Jim, which is not his real name.
Shortly after, in a different aisle, we met Jim again but this time he was not alone. A woman was nearby him, getting something off a shelf. He smiled and greeted us again, and said, “I don’t think you’ve met my wife, Rachel (not her real name, either).” As he spoke he slipped his arm around her back.
The woman jerked back slightly and said, “I am NOT your wife Rachel!”
Jim’s arm dropped to his side and he moved back himself, looking as startled as the woman. He quickly apologized to her and to us, and we all went about our business, no harm done.
Rhonda and I, though, chuckled over that incident occasionally for years thereafter.
I must announce here that, after yesterday evening, I can’t chuckle over Jim’s embarrassing mistake anymore. It would be hypocritical.
Here’s the story:
Thursday evening after work, Rhonda and I made a brief shopping trip at one of our large grocery stores. Following our typical “divide and conquer” approach, I went to one part of the store to get something and she went elsewhere.
I spotted her down one aisle but didn’t get over to where she was. She appeared to be heading to the self-checkout area. I had a thing or two in my hand and headed that way myself, but down a neighboring aisle. Glancing up, I saw that Rhonda already was using the nearest self-checkout scanner, so I went to join her.
Reaching her and paying attention only to what I was carrying, I asked Rhonda about something else I’d thought of that we might need to buy.
Rhonda turned her masked face toward my masked face and I could see the startled, puzzled look in her eyes.
I could also see they weren’t Rhonda’s eyes. And at that moment, I saw, in my peripheral vision, that Rhonda – the real one – was only then reaching the checkout area.
Oh my goodness …
I instantly apologized to the poor lady that, I swear, I had been about to put my arm around while she was still Rhonda and not a stranger who happened to share Rhonda’s height, general build, hair color and hairstyle.
I bumbled out something like, “I’m sorry … there’s my wife over there ...” Which probably caused the stranger I’d just unwittingly accosted to think, “Man, this dude is really a loser, hitting on strange women when his wife is just 10 feet away!”
I stammered through a few other attempts to clarify things, pointing out my wife’s height and hairstyle and telling her that I had made an honest mistake. I headed over to Real Rhonda and told her the dumb thing I’d just done, as Faux Rhonda passed near us.
“Thanks for not kicking me or anything,” I told the lady as she went by. She never lost her cool through the entire awkward encounter, though I bet she was as ready to get out of the store as I was ready to sink into the floor and vanish.
I don’t know who she was and wouldn’t know her if I met her today. All I saw of her face was from the mask up.
I’ve never felt like such an idiot as I did at that moment.
No, I take that back. There was that time I was driving after dark into our neighborhood at a time I knew Rhonda had planned to take a walk.
And sure enough, there she was, walking on the roadside in the direction of our house. She was just visible at the edge of the headlight glow. So I did what any polite husband would do: slowed down beside her, lowered the window, and invited her to get into the car.
Rhonda, I mean Not-Rhonda, looked back at me in abject horror. And well she might, being a girl of maybe 16 who had just been invited to get into the car with a male stranger many decades past her age.
As she edged away and nearly fell into the ditch behind her, I tried to hurriedly and apologetically explain that I’d not seen her clearly and thought she was my wife out taking the walk she’d talked about.
I don’t remember if she replied or just looked close to see if I resembled Ted Bundy, but in any case I rolled the window back up and drove on to my house just up the street and turned into the driveway.
Only after I got out of the car and got quickly into the house did I realize she had a clear line-of-sight to where I’d gone.
I spent the next two or three hours waiting for her to show up with a couple of county deputies, trembling and pointing to me and saying, “That’s him, officers! That’s the jerk who tried to kidnap me!”
Fortunately the cops never arrived and to my knowledge I never saw the girl again.
Unless …
What if Faux Rhonda at the grocery store is teenaged Not-Rhonda from the neighborhood, all grown up! If she is, there’s zero chance of persuading her I’m not a major creep.
Fortunately, Real Rhonda doesn’t hold this stuff against me. She knows better than anybody what a bumbler I can be.