Anyone who has read about the Civil War years in Tennessee, especially East Tennessee, has run across the name of “Parson” Brownlow. His name was William G. Brownlow, and he wasn’t a man to be trifled with, unless you were ready for what would probably turn into a personal and insulting fight.
He was several things through his life: newspaper publisher, Union propagandist, minister and defender of Methodism, author, prisoner, lecturer, and politician. He was governor of Tennessee at one point. In all those roles he was fervently opinionated and ready to take on all opponents. He and Andrew Johnson shared in support for the Union, but often were at odds on other matters.
And in physical appearance, let’s just say Parson Brownlow wasn’t a man most would label handsome.
“The Fighting Parson,” as he was sometimes called, was the father of a Union officer. And it’s an unusual Civil War episode in which that Brownlow son was involved that this column concerns.
It happened in July, 1864, on the Chattahoochee River (the same river that country song is about).
Without getting heavily into the background details, the bottom line of this thing (fitting terminology, as you’ll see), is that Brownlow, a Union colonel at that time, was under orders to have his troops roust out some troublesome Confederates on the far side of the river.
The problem was, the river was overflowing, swollen to the point of being impassable, and no ferry boats were to be had.
When a superior showed up and told Brownlow to find a way to get the job done (and having the father he did, Col. Brownlow probably had grown up being told what to do in quite firm tones), the colonel got creative.
He obtained a small raft, nothing that could get soldiers across, but sufficient to get guns and ammunition across in the dry. Brownlow took nine men with him to the riverside, had them put their armaments on the raft, then ordered all of them to join him in removing their clothing.
Can you imagine the glances and whispers that must have passed between the nine men who heard that command? “Uh, Henry, did he just say we should ...”
“Yep. ‘Fraid so.”
“What in the world is he thinking about? You gonna do it?”
“We got to, I reckon. It’s orders.”
And then, in what has been called “one of the most unusual raids of the Civil War, if not in all military history,” Brownlow and his very out-of-uniform troops plunged into the river, with one or two nudging and guiding the raft carrying their rifles and ammo, and waded to the other side.
From there on, they were afoot, creeping across the landscape on bare feet, carrying their rifles and wearing their cartridge belts and nothing more.
They reached the Confederate position and to keep the element of surprise (and boy, what a surprise it must have been!) burst out of the undergrowth, shouting, firing, and probably thinking how far from their expectations anything like this was back when they enlisted.
Most of the Confederate soldiers did what anyone would do in such a situation: they jumped up and fled, leaving the naked raiders to capture those rebels who hadn’t reacted quickly enough.
A full dozen Confederates were taken prisoner there by the light of the fire and the moon (actually there were 10 moons out that night, 11 if you include the one in the sky).
Some of the captured rebels apparently got away somehow, because only four remained when the successful-but-underdressed raiders rejoined their fellow soldiers.
The strange incident has got to make you wonder a few things. Such as:
1) Have any Civil War reenactors taken it on themselves to recreate this incident, and if so, were they arrested?
2) Did Brownlow’s raiders give every detail of the story when they told it to their grandchildren years later?
3) Did the Confederates who got away ever admit to their peers and superior officers that they’d been scared off by 10 nudists?
4) And the question already asked by any male who has read this far: Wonder how cold that river water was?