How many stories are there involving a woman or young woman awaiting the return of a suitor who has promised to return and wed her, only to vanish for years as a sailor gone to sea or soldier gone to war, leaving her alone and lonely?
There are a thousand ways to vary that motif, and probably they’ve all been done sometime and somewhere.
And it isn’t always a fictional scenario. An old woman I knew in my hometown told the story of her grandmother watching her young husband march off with a band of war-bound Civil War soldiers. In a real-life scene worthy of a Hallmark movie, he broke away from the group and ran back to his beloved for a final goodbye and a promise that he would return, then ran back to join his brothers in arms.
My aged friend said her grandmother stood and watched the soldiers until they vanished around a bend. Her young husband did not survive the war and was unable to fulfill his promise.
The bereaved young widow at least knew what had happened to her loved one. How much harder must it have been for those in that war and others who waited for a son, father, brother or husband to return, only to have the return never happen, and also never learning the fate of the missing one?
There is a story out of Knoxville that a mother during the Civil War placed a candle in the window of her home, pledging to keep it burning until her son returned from war. The war ended and the candle still burned. Years passed and never did she extinguish it, until finally she herself passed away.
I don’t know if that particular story is true, or just one more sad legend rooted in a terrible war. America is rife with such tales, passed down through folklore, family stories and old newspaper clippings.
Another old American tale of an ill-fated romance is told about a woman named Mary Ellis. She lived and died far from here, up in New Jersey, city of New Brunswick. Her grave near the Raritan River has become a landmark and tourist attraction in quite an odd way.
Mary, tradition has it, came to New Brunswick sometime in the 1790s because she had a sister there. While in the city, she met a former Revolutionary War officer who had become a seagoing ship’s captain. The two had a love affair, and wedding plans developed.
The captain, though, said he had to go to sea first, pledging that he and Mary would wed upon his return. As a seal of this pledge, he left behind his prized horse for Mary to tend while he was gone.
After some time had passed, Mary began riding the horse to a particular place overlooking the Raritan because she knew that, when he returned, his ship would come back up that river. She waited faithfully and watched, full of hope that surely faded with time, but never vanished.
Like “Delta Dawn” in the song Tanya Tucker made famous, Mary waited and waited and waited, never giving up on her dream of seeing her lover come back to her. She sat astride the horse, eyes scanning the river. In 1813 she bought property with a river view so that she could more easily and continually maintain her increasingly sad vigil.
She lived there for about 14 years, but the sails never appeared and the ship never sailed back up the Raritan. The man she had loved and spent years awaiting perhaps had died, or maybe had not possessed a heart as faithful as that of Mary Ellis. Perhaps he was one of those traveling, unprincipled men who made a pattern of winning and then abandoning vulnerable women everywhere he went.
Whatever the case, Mary died having never seen her captain again, and was buried on her own property, in a grave surrounded by an iron railing. Other members of her family were buried in the plot, and reportedly the captain’s horse was buried nearby as well.
The story of Mary’s jilting became part of the community lore and was frequently told to visitors. The property where the grave stands went through various owners over the decades, but the grave remained.
When a theater chain bought the property in the late years of the 20th century, it honored the presence of Mary’s grave, which would have been covered by the paved parking lot, by leaving it intact, surrounded by a chain-link fence. Grading for the parking lot lowered the land around the graveside, so the burial place remains today as an elevated, fenced earthen platform, with Mary’s gravestone still in place.
The grave has drawn the attention of visitors to New Brunswick ever since, and is frequently photographed by tourists. And after all these many years, Mary’s story still touches hearts.
I’ve been unable to find a photograph of her grave, as it is now, that the newspaper would have the right to publish. I did locate, however, one old photograph of the grave as it was nearly a century ago, when the site was still rural and wooded.
You can find online photographs of the odd grave in the middle of a big parking lot through an internet search.
Oh, there is one more intriguing legend deriving from the Mary Ellis story, one that very well could be true, at least in my opinion.
If you lived through the early 1970s, have heard classic pop hits on the radio or the sound system of a shopping center, you’ve probably heard the song “Brandy, You’re A Fine Girl.” Written and recorded by a pop-rock band called Looking Glass, it tells of a young barmaid in a harbor town who falls in love with a man of the sea who promises to return and wed her.
Like Mary Ellis, the fictional Brandy waits endlessly, in vain, for her man to return. “At night when the bars close down/ Brandy walks through a silent town/ And loves a man who’s not around ...”
Because the Looking Glass band was formed by university friends not far from where Mary Ellis is buried, the “Brandy” song began being perceived as a veiled ode to Mary Ellis and her story.
The band consistently denied any connection between their hit and the Mary Ellis legend, but speaking just for myself, I’ve got to wonder if that is so. I wonder the same about Paul McCartney’s contention that he was unaware, when he wrote “Eleanor Rigby,” that there had long been a gravestone standing in a cemetery near his childhood home, bearing the Eleanor Rigby name.
I suspect McCartney, who is known to have played with childhood friends on the grounds of the cemetery, had seen the name and buried it in his subconscious, only to have it re-emerge years later when he needed a feminine name with the right nuance and number of syllables for the song he was writing.
Likewise, I’d not be surprised if the writer of “Brandy, You’re A Fine Girl” had heard the regional legend about Mary Ellis, retained elements of it in his own subconscious, and adapted it unawares for the story told in the 1972 hit.
I can’t know this, of course. Just as I can’t know if maybe, somewhere, there is a real woman named Brandy, still living in a harbor town and wearing a “braided chain made of finest silver from the north of Spain,” bearing the name of the man she loves.