In a world in which the international atmosphere resembles that of the Cold War, the most important role of the USS Greeneville today is deterrence, the 11th commanding officer of the boat, Marty Muckian, said Sunday night at the banquet that capped off the 25th anniversary reunion of the boat’s crew and officers.
The well-attended banquet was held in the General Morgan Inn and brought together personnel of the boat and people of the town for which the boat is named.
Though the atmosphere of the gathering was celebratory and light-hearted on the whole, Muckian also took time to address the serious purpose of military submarines such as the USS Greeneville.
Muckian said that, despite the nuclear submarine’s ability to wage war, the real purpose of the boat is not to wage war, but to deter it.
Muckian was one of six former commanding officers of the boat who spoke at the banquet. The current CO, Robert Lane, also spoke.
Leaders of powerful nations “know that the Greeneville is out there,” Muckian said, and also know what the submarine is capable of doing. Because of that, problematic nations such as Russia and China, if inclined to aggressive hostilities against the United States, are far less likely to act on those inclinations.
The message the mere presence of the USS Greeneville delivers daily to potential opponents, he said, is that “today is not the day” for hostile action.
At present the world’s largest navy is that of China, he said, and the Russian navy is ascending, with Russian submarines near our own West Coast. Because of such circumstances, “the world is different today” than it was when the USS Greeneville first launched.
Muckian said, “Life in the submarine today is similar to what it was for submarines during the Cold War.” For nuclear submarines and their crews, “business is booming.”
He also said that, should the USS Greeneville ever be forced to do battle, something that so far has not happened, he is sure its crew will follow their training and “get the job done.”
Other former COs who spoke were Duane Hatch, Scott Waddle, Gabriel Anseeuw, Terry Nemec and Lorin Selby.
The banquet included a bright and rousing opening talk by Wayne Bettis, a leader in the original USS Greeneville local effort, who recalled the excitement of the “dirty dozen” group of project advocates as they traveled to the nation’s capital city to lobby for their cause, and did so effectively despite the occasional awkward situations, such as travel snafus.
Dale Long, who conceived the idea of having a boat named for Greeneville, spent much of the banquet in smiles and sometimes in tears as his years of devotion and hard work were recognized repeatedly by presenters. A pinnacle moment for him was the presentation by the sailors of a huge banner bearing the name of the boat, and hand-signed by crew members. He received other mementos and statements of appreciation throughout the evening as well.
A difficult but proud moment for him was when he spoke emotionally of the passing of his longtime friend and fellow USS Greeneville booster Ken Earl of Greeneville, whose wife was part of the banquet audience.
Other presenters in the banquet included Mat Tanner, a plank owner of the boat who served from 1994 through 1999; State Representative David Hawk; Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels; Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley; Greeneville Chief of Police Tim Ward; Main Street Greeneville’s Jann Mirkov; Tusculum University President Scott Hummel; and Trevor Kahland, Tusculum University student, USS Greeneville Scholarship holder and son of a former crew member.
Others who spoke were other former COs and COBs, including eighth CO and now Rear Admiral Lorin Selby, chief of naval research, who emphasized the fundamental importance of the human beings who utilize the overwhelmingly sophisticated technology of the nuclear submarine. Without the people who operate the boat, the technology would matter little, Selby said.
The boat’s first COB, Stan Simmerman, recalled both his life on the submarine and his enjoyment of interaction with locals who led the boat-naming effort. He said that the boat was never the sailors’ boat, but the Town of Greeneville’s boat, and “we just had the pleasure of operating it for you.”
Scott Waddle, CO of the USS Greeneville at the time it was involved in an international news-making accident involving the striking of a Japanese fishing boat, resulting in fatalities of some on the fishing boat, called his visit here “bittersweet,” but said that being in Greeneville the town among fellow crew members from the submarine made him “feel safe” despite “horrific things that happened.”
Waddle then spoke directly to the boat’s current CO, Robert Lane, and encouraged him to “enjoy this, sir,” referring to command of the boat. “It’s a blessing and a gift.”
Other highlight moments from the evening included:
• the presentation of thank-you cards made by local school children for USS Greeneville crewmen;
• presentation and retirement of colors (flags) by members of the Greeneville Fire Department, whose uniforms bear a patch including an image of the USS Greeneville;
• a revelation by Tusculum University’s Hummel that the USS Greeneville scholarship has provided $500,000 worth of education so far;
• a talk by Navy widow Lara Baily about the life of a Navy wife;
• recognition of Bob Herndon, who helped develop the boat-naming project;
• a slide show showing images of USS Greeneville life and history, and
• an announcement that a 30th anniversary gathering already is in the works and promises to be an even bigger event than this year’s.
The meal was prepared and served by staff members of the General Morgan Inn, who were brought out from the kitchen to resounding applause.
The invocation and benediction was given by plank owner Eric Carlson. Plank owner Mat Tanner was master of ceremonies.