Local resident Walt Stone still recalls seeing then-Greeneville pediatrician Dr. Michael Bean leaning across the tiny form of a prematurely born infant in a portable “isolette” incubator, using a medical device to help the baby breathe and all the while urging: “Breathe! Live! Don’t you check out on me!”
That dramatic moment, and others like it, took place 40-plus years ago in a Knoxville-bound plane, with Walt in the pilot’s seat. These were no ordinary flights, and apart from the small medical teams on board with Walt, the only passengers were struggling “preemies,” whose delicate condition did not allow for long ambulance trips from Greeneville to Knoxville, or even longer journeys if Vanderbilt Medical Center was the destination.
These flights occurred in the days before the Lifestar air transport system was in place, so the “Greene Babies, First to Fly” emergency transportation system was a pioneering effort born of necessity and concern for the welfare of endangered Greene County and Northeast Tennessee newborns.
Starting in 1977 and for a few years thereafter, local pilot Walt Stone took on hands-on responsibility of getting the transport job done, and physicians such as Greeneville’s Bean and Dr. Douglas Cobble were happy to have the added tool to benefit their smallest, most vulnerable patients.
Walt already was an experienced and proven pilot by then. His flight training began in 1964 when he worked with the United States space program.
Walt says that fuel costs for the “Greene Babies” flights typically were covered by Dr. Cobble. On most flights, there was Walt at the controls, the little patient, a doctor, a nurse and an EMT volunteer from the local Rescue Squad. It was a simple, fast-moving process out of necessity, the entire point being to get the infants into life-saving neonatal care as speedily as possible.
The trip from the Greeneville airport to Knoxville could be completed in less than an hour in good conditions, and a medical team would be on hand to receive the patient, transport him or her to the hospital by ambulance, and take over care from that point forward.
Walt and the Greeneville medical team would fly straight back to Greeneville, leaving their transported patient in good hands – hands that had access to more advanced equipment and neonatal intensive care options than Greeneville’s smaller hospitals could offer.
One thing that Walt has wondered about since those days is what became of the babies he transported. Did they all survive (as far as he knows, all did), and has he perhaps met grownup versions of some of them without knowing it?
During the period the flight program operated, Walt estimates that 30 or more babies were carried on those life-saving flights. It is to him one of the most gratifying and meaningful things he has done as a pilot.
At times, the program, which sometimes used a single-engine Cessna 206 or a two-engine Piper Seneca, would also transport other patients in need of emergency care.
Further, Walt served as a pilot for business travelers being shuttled in and out of Greeneville, and operated a flight school, too. But the baby transports count the most for him out of all this busy man of the skies has done.
I asked Walt what was his most memorable experience in medical transport, “We had a situation where the doctors knew the baby was going to be in trouble, so we transported the mother before the birth. She went into labor on the plane.”
As Walt neared the Knoxville airport with the woman’s labor pains heightening, he kept his calm and radioed ahead to make sure preparations were ready on the ground.
He remembers telling the airport: “Be advised that this is a medevac flight. There are four souls on this plane right now, and if this goes on much longer, there’s gonna be five.”
After the landing, the “props had hardly stopped spinning,” Walt says, before the waiting ambulance rushed the mother to delivery.
That was one nail-biter of a flight. Another tense one, potentially life-threatening to Walt himself, was a time near Shelbyville, Tennessee, when his plane “ran out of oil in the air.” With no good options for emergency landing, he knew he had to make it to the airport or else he’d be arcing toward the ground in a dead plane that might soon have a dead pilot.
He put his training into gear and did make it to the airport, in bad visibility, and set the plane down. Hardly had he done so before the engine froze up and shut down. But at least he was on the ground when it happened.
Walt is in his 70s and doesn’t fly now, but he’s got 16,000 hours of airtime on his record, some of those hours very important ones for his smallest passengers.
Walt’s airborne work on behalf of premature and distressed babies gained new attention in recent times after he received the designation of “Healthcare Hero” in ceremonies conducted by the regional publication, The Business Journal, in 2019.
The magazine said of him: “Walt Stone’s nomination was, by Healthcare Heroes’ usual standards, about 40 years too late. But there was no Healthcare Heroes program 40 years ago, and since this nomination easily would have qualified, we’d like to tell you about “Greene Babies, First to Fly.”
The story notes how an earlier emergency transport program using helicopters had existed in the 1970s, but went on hiatus after funding “temporarily dried up.”
It continues, “That fact was unacceptable to an airman named Walt Stone. During the period from 1977 to 1984 when the University of Tennessee established Lifestar, Stone himself bore the ‘liability of transport’ to fly children from Northeast Tennessee to the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt Medical Center.”
The program, though not heavily ballyhooed, did receive significant support locally from civic clubs, volunteers, even a Sunday School class or two, Greeneville Sun archives reveal.
How important was this work? A December, 1977 letter written to a Greeneville pediatric office by Thomas E. Lester, M.D., then an associate professor in pediatrics with the University of Tennessee, stated that “establishment there in Greeneville of a quick air ambulance service is one of the most significant advances made in this state in the last ten years, in my opinion, and its continuation is mandatory for continued guarantee to your people there of a chance of saving the lives of premature babies that will be born there from here on.”
You could say that Walt Stone soared high in more ways than one, and lives were saved because of it. That is a health care hero indeed!