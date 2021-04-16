What may be the most important thing Wayne Bettis learned when he tried his hand at creating customized bass fishing lures had nothing to do with fishing at all.
It was instead a life lesson: “You’re never too old to learn a new skill.”
Wayne, whom I’ve known for many years and whose community and business activities have been so abundant that he’s very nearly a public figure, is 69 years old now. It was only three years ago he began experimenting with taking clear plastic fishing lure “blanks” and turning them into what can only be described as works of beautifully colored art you can hold in the palm of your hand.
Not that he creates his stunning fishing lures just to be pretty. He creates them to catch fish.
“I don’t make them if they won’t catch fish,” he told me Thursday in what he calls his “bunker,” the spacious den/rec room/studio/man-cave where he personally makes his Wayneo’s Custom Baits fishing lures one by one. He markets them via the internet and through appearances at outdoor sporting events such as fishing shows. “Wayneo,” based on a nickname of Wayne’s, is pronounced “Wayne-O.” The e is silent.
One way Wayne knows his lures work is that so many fishing enthusiasts who use them tell him so, and because his lures attract return buyers.
He still marvels at one order he received: 60 lures for a single customer who declared he planned to use them all. “That’s about a thousand-dollar order.”
On his phone is a photo sent to him by a happy customer who used one lure to catch fish so consistently that the lure now looks almost like somebody scraped at it with a file and maybe stepped on it, but even in battered condition it continued to attract bites.
Wayne is a bit of a homespun philosopher, and has some theories about the importance of a bass angler having confidence in his or her lures.
It boils down to something like this: confidence leads to careful fishing, to casting the lure to just the right shaded spot where bass tend to lurk. If an angler has little confidence in a lure, he or she will be more prone to fish less strategically, figuring it probably isn’t going to work out right anyway.
“You’ve got to believe in your lure,” he says. And take care of it, he adds.
Greeneville-born Wayne lives in the Camp Creek area with his wife, Judy, one of the best cooks in Greene County, according to the Greeneville Sun’s Cameron Judd, who has tasted some of that cooking in the past.
The Bettis “bunker” where Wayne makes his lures is on their home property, but don’t look for a Wayneo’s Custom Baits shop there. None exists and none is planned. It’s a workplace and retreat, not a shopping area or even a public one.
Wayne is happy to make and market his product just as he does (internet sales and show visits), and isn’t interested in being tied down to a store or show room, or a manufacturing schedule dictated by someone else.
For one thing, he has other work to do. Wayne is an auctioneer. He’s involved or has been involved in the transport business and other enterprises past and present. He emphasizes that Wayneo’s, though it does make money, is a hobby, a thing he does to relax and relieve stress.
He could make it a full-out business if he wanted. He’s had the opportunity, but prefers his quiet and private little model and the opportunity to deal with customers personally.
Wayne was a bass fisherman himself in past years, though a stroke during a fishing trip a few years ago (which to his good fortune did not leave him impaired either physically or mentally) makes him avoid, out of necessity, the blistering heat that bass fishers often endure.
Q: So how does a man with no artistic training learn to make fishing lures with amazingly delicate feathered colors?
A: That man teaches himself. And lets himself be innovative and creative.
That’s what Wayne did. With thought, study and inventiveness, he tried and tried some more and threw away the results that didn’t work until he got some that did.
He can remember youthful efforts at hand-painting lures with a brush, and how it was impossible to get the subtle shadings and transitions from one hue to another. That need for the capability of feathering edges and transitioning smoothly between colors is what led him to learn to use an airbrush.
What’s Wayne’s process for creating a custom lure?
Shifting, depending on the stage of work, between two workstations near one another, Wayne takes a hard plastic, transparent lure “blank” he purchases in bulk from a supplier, and first coats it all over with a thin coat of epoxy. That both strengthens the lure blank and gives it a good base upon which to apply color.
It also far lessens the likelihood of the lure coming apart. Lure blanks are made in two halves that fit together, and they can separate sometimes.
With epoxy covering all of the lure, including the seam between halves, the lure becomes a single unit, sealed tightly within the epoxy.
The epoxy application is something Wayne came up with on his own. He is unaware of any other lure-makers who include that process, one he believes greatly enhances the strength and color durability of the end product.
When the epoxy is solidified, he uses his airbrush to apply the color in a way that makes the lure look like nature created it. The airbrush is used within a protective desktop enclosure that keeps the sprayed pigment from drifting out to get on walls and furniture (or on Wayne). Fumes within the enclosure are mechanically vented through a wall to the outdoors.
After the lure is wearing its colors, Wayne uses a self-designed, hand-built rotating drying device to turn the still-wet lures (with a mechanism improvised from a rotary grilling device) under heat lamps. The steady, slow rotation gives a consist heat exposure to all parts of the painted lure, and also keeps wet pigment from running down and conglomerating at one end or side of the lure.
The eyes attached to the lure, like the blanks themselves, come from manufacturers, and Wayne puts them in place individually, being sure to use the correct eye size and type for whatever type of small swimming critter the bait simulates.
He creates both “lipped” and “lipless” lures. The “lip” is a protrusion, or bill, on or near the mouth that some fish varieties possess.
The last stage of creating a lure is to attach the hooks, assign the lure an individual number, and place it in a protective plastic box, ready for exterior packaging, labeling and shipment.
Oh … and you can always identify a Wayneo’s lure because Wayne places his initials, in tiny letters, on every lure, on the underside near the tail.
If you want to learn more about “Wayneo” Bettis’ fishy new enterprise, visit wayneos.com, or the Wayneo’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WayneosBaits.