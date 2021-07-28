Ever have one of those times where you truly appreciate living in a small town?
Tuesday evening was one of those times for me. It was my turn to be the Sun news department staffer going to the Greene County Fair, and when I got there I wasn’t really looking forward to all the trudging around.
That soon changed. I started running into people I know, which led to fun conversations. When I reached the cattle barn, I met new people as well, and those conversations were fun, too.
Among the familiar faces I encountered during the evening was Brad Woolsey, who was at the fair representing Overlook Farm, the farm of the Woolsey family since the 1700s. Overlook has set up something like a petting zoo at the fair, with goats and sheep and so on. I’ve known Brad and his parents since he was a kid, and we talked briefly about familiar topics and people, and Brad introduced me to Gavin Lankford, now married into the Woolsey clan and handling many of the farm operations.
Gavin is from Franklin, near Nashville, and since my son and his wife lived in Franklin when they were first married, that gave me some sense of connection with Gavin. His wife is the former Kara Woolsey, daughter of Roger Woolsey.
In the nearby cattle barn, I met the Saylor family, dairy farmers over in the Pleasant Hill/Sulphur Springs area in Washington County. Interesting bunch of folks! They operate Sayland Farm and are among those dairy farmers who are hanging in there while dairies close all around them.
Mike Saylor and his dad, David (in his mid-80s and having been a dairyman since 1948) both told me their farm has about 250 to 300 dairy cattle and milks about 150 of those twice daily. That’s a full-time job by any standard.
David says that, like Greene County, Washington County has seen a huge drop in the number of operating dairies over his decades in dairy farming. It had about 100 dairies when David started out and now is down to fewer than 10.
I asked him how Sayland has survived, and both David and Mike said essentially the same thing: you just keep at it as long as you are surviving, and just keep on keeping on.
David, though, noted that “it gets tougher all the time,” at which point his wife, Margaret, interjected, “But God is good.”
And I learned something from David that I didn’t know before, and you may not either. I now know what a “double-eight herringbone milker” is. It is a setup that allows 16 cows to be milked at the same time, which is key to Sayland being able to milk as many cows as they do each day.
I asked David if the Collette family from Sideline Farms in the Rheatown area was at the fair this year, and he sent me over to them. I got to meet Mary Beth Collette, whom I’d worked with indirectly in this year’s coverage of June Dairy Days, for which she served as junior chairman. It was the first time I’d met her in person, and she was delightful and sharp. Mary Beth is a veteran of cattle shows despite not even being out of high school yet..
She told me that some of the Sideline Guernsey cattle had done well in the dairy show the day before, with one of them being named Reserve Junior Champion Guernsey, and another earning the title of Supreme Heifer of Show.
With a title like Supreme Heifer, I think the winner of that title, Hazel the Guernsey, should get one of those pageant crowns, if someone could design one to stay on a cow’s head.
From the Woolseys, the Saylors and the Colletes, I figured out something about dairy farming and maybe farming in general: survival and success seems to come about best if the effort is a family affair.
And innovation can help keep the bills paid, too, something Mike Saylor told me indicates. He knows of a dairy farm that is successfully marketing its own milk output as a creamery. And on the beef side of cattle farming, both Sideline Farms and Overlook Farm are getting into direct sales of beef to the public.
I ran into other familiar faces at the fair as well. Officer Wayne Wilhoit was there with his K-9 friend, Boomer, who is trained to sniff out explosives but also loves children. Wayne describes Boomer as “personable” and said they were present at the fair for public relations purposes.
From Jake Amyx of WGRV, who was “greasing” the climbing pole sponsored by the radio station, I learned that it isn’t actually grease on the pole. It was something made of soap, which is slick like grease but doesn’t ruin the clothing of the climber, which Jake says makes mothers and wives more acceptable of the idea of the men and boys of the family trying to climb the pole.
On my way back to the car when the rain was growing quite heavy, I heard my name called and got to speak briefly with Michelle Cutshaw of Tipton’s Cafe fame. She was there to watch one of the pageants, and was typically friendly in coming over to say hello as both of us were being drenched by Mother Nature.
I dropped by the Greeneville Sun’s booth, where I learned the good news that the paper had picked up a few new subscribers at the fair already. That’s good news … we need and love our subscribers, and the more we have, the bigger is Dale Long’s smile.
If you’ve not been to the fair this year, get up and get going before the week is over! You’ll have a good time and meet lots of others having a good time as well.
It’s great to be in a community like we have here in Greene County.