A Samuel L. Jackson line from the 2006 film “Snakes On A Plane” has become well-known. Like many things he says in movies, it’s not suited for direct quotation in a general readership community newspaper. A bit too salty for that.
When that film was edited for television, the naughty language was dubbed over to make it more suitable for a general audience and the FCC. The sanitized quote rather hilariously came out as this: “I’ve had it with these monkey-flying snakes on this Monday-to-Friday plane!” That nonsensical line ended up becoming as well-known as the original version (which also made repeated use of the letters M and F),
I mention all that to introduce a recent experience that had me feeling much like Jackson’s character in “Snakes On A Plane.” It was my own real-life thriller, “Snakes In A Car.” Actually just “Snake In A Car,” because there was only one serpent involved.
Here’s the background and the story. Rhonda and I live in Chuckey and behind our house is an expanse of woods and fields. Our house has a basement with a garage door that always stays closed, but which various critters, including the occasional snake, have found ways to breach at times. When we’ve detected snake intruders, we’ve been able to catch them and haul them into some remote, empty rural area where they can be released far away from any houses or barns.
Awhile back, we had a two-snake intrusion: a pair of big non-venomous black snakes. Rhonda caught one in a plastic storage bin, and we immediately relocated him to an uninhabited woodland area. But his companion snake took longer to catch. He was sly and sneaky and found a way onto the upper part of our basement’s concrete-block wall, which makes a ledge of sorts overlooking our laundry area.
He was an adult rat snake, and though he was harmless, we didn’t really want him using our laundry area as his mailing address. But with him coiled atop that block wall, joists protecting him on either side, I couldn’t immediately see a way to deal with him unless I wanted to grab him bodily and have four feet of rat snake wrap itself around my arm as I drove him out to the wilderness.
So I got creative. In our basement I found a five-foot length of PVC pipe, and also a coil of insulated phone wire that was slightly stiff but also flexible, a relic of when we still had a land line.
I bent the length of wire into a curve in the middle and pushed that portion into the pipe and on through the other end, where it emerged as a loop. I still had two strands of the wire sticking out the far end that I could pull or push to adjust the size of the noose.
Moving close enough to Mr. Snake to reach him with the loop, I lifted it toward him, moving slowly. He struck at the noose a little, but that only served to reposition him to my advantage. Down over his extended head went the wire and I drew the noose down tight enough to pin his neck against the end of the makeshift snake-catcher.
I didn’t want to kill him or even hurt him (Rhonda and I are ridiculously soft-hearted toward critters), so I kept only enough loop pressure around his neck to secure him. I pulled him down from atop the block wall and carried his dangling, wriggling self over to an open and empty full-sized garbage can, released him inside it and snapped the lid on very quickly.
With duct tape added to make sure the lid would stay on, I had myself a secure prisoner transport ready for the backseat of the car. Off Mr. Snake went into the wilds, where he was issued a full pardon and turned loose to vanish into the woods.
All well and good. Two snake intruders, both removed. Mission accomplished.
Okay, jump ahead to a much more recent day. This is where the adventure, or misadventure, of “Snake In A Car,” begins.
While mowing the yard, I was startled by a snake in the grass. A literal one.
He was a big old boy, a four-and-a-half footer. He was just lying there, not moving except for slight twitches of his pointed tale. I recognized him as a black racer, a harmless snake common in Tennessee. He was between our house and our neighbor’s house, and I figured that if he were allowed to stay, he would eventually wind up in our basement or the neighbor’s basement.
My improvised but effective snake-catcher device was still intact and stored in a basement closet. I retrieved it and also fetched out a big, empty garbage can, which I placed a few yards from the snake, lid off.
It took three tries to get the noose over the head of the snake, but I got him, all 4.5 feet of him! I lifted him, freed him inside the garbage can and snapped the lid on fast.
Time for a road trip to some obscure area! The garbage can was too tall to stand upright in the backseat, so I gently laid it on its side, making sure the lid was still tightly in place, which it was.
I started up the car and headed out, figuring to release this fellow far away from civilization, as usual. Rhonda was in town on some errand or another, so it was just me and the snake in the car, me in the driver’s seat, him in the garbage can.
A few miles out, I heard an odd slipping, sliding noise behind me, like something moving …
My prayer life abruptly kicked into high gear. Oh no! No, Lord, don’t let him have pushed the lid off that garbage can, please, Lord, don’t let that have happened!
At which point the Lord replied, “Well, genius, it wasn’t me who neglected to tape down the lid this time, was it!” As always, the Lord was right. How could I have failed to slap a couple of pieces of duct tape on to fully secure that lid?
Sensing movement far too close for comfort, I twisted my neck just enough to glance to the left, and was so startled I almost drove off the road.
There he was, sitting on the top edge of my seat beside me, looking me in the eye and flicking that tongue in and out like snakes do. Part of his coiled body actually rested on my left shoulder.
A famous Beatles song advises that “the movement you need is on your shoulder.” Well, Mr. McCartney, that may be true for Jude, but for Judd, whole different story!
I turned quickly onto a side road and headed for a nearby area with lots of woods. Surely I could get out of the car and my traveling companion would hasten to follow. I mean, wouldn’t he would want out even more than I did?
Before I parked I felt something slide between my back and the car seat, toward the passenger side of the car. My scaly friend slithered out from behind me and down through the gap between the driver and passenger seats, onto the floor.
At least he hadn’t gone down my collar! That was the only positive take on the situation I could come up with at that moment.
I found a place to pull over and got out of the car faster than a Hazzard County Duke. With the car door left open, I watched from a safe distance in hope of seeing my fellow traveler exit after me. He didn’t. He remained inside the car, out of sight.
I waited. I thumped and kicked the car. I poked around under the car seats with a stick. Nothing. I looked around for Samuel L, Jackson. He would know what to do! But Samuel L. wasn’t to be found.
Finally I did the only thing I could: I refortified my courage, got back into the car and drove home. The snake didn’t show itself the entire trip back, and I dared to hope it had found some kind of hidden exit and vacated the car without me noticing.
The next day, though, I caught a glimpse of his coiled form under the passenger seat. Fetching my snake-catcher, I found this fellow not inclined to stick his head out, so had no luck getting the noose around him. I poked at him. He moved a little but remained inaccessible.
To the internet I went, seeking advice about persuading snakes to abandon your car. There were a few suggestions, but none worked for me. Black scales remained visible in the shadows under the passenger seat.
There was no rain in the weather forecast for that evening, so I closed the car doors but left the windows down all night and through most of the next day.
When I made a search of the car after many hours had passed, I couldn’t find any trace of the snake, and haven’t since. More days have gone by since then and there has been no smell of decaying snake flesh, either.
Snakes can climb, so I think he slid out an open car window during the night and went on his way. Unless that racer is lurking somewhere, plotting revenge, I think the closing credits have rolled on “Snake In A Car.”
The chilling scenes are locked in my memory, though. I’ll never forget that moment of turning my head while driving and seeing a tongue-flicking snake face looking back at me from inches away, or the feeling just after that of well over a yard of firm snake body sliding between my back and the car seat.
It all ended up okay, but as Samuel L. Jackson might put it in edited-for-television lingo, it was one monkey-flying experience while it was going on!
And I sure hope that Monday-to-Friday snake will keep his distance from now on. “Snake In A Car” needs no sequel.