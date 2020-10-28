An announcement in February on the Facebook page of Greeneville Machine and Iron Works presented news that I didn’t find until those of us who write for The Greeneville Sun began working this month on our annual Salute To Industry edition.
Thinking toward a possible story for that edition, I checked the business’s Facebook page to see what was going on there.
The announcement said: “Unfortunately due to the death of the owner, Willis Bowman, Greeneville Machine will be closing its doors after 57 years of service.”
I hated to read that. I knew from Willis’s daughter that he had died, but had hoped the metals fabrication plant he headed had found a way to keep going. But apparently the passing of the man had stilled the heartbeat of that long-standing Greeneville industry, which operated in a facility even more long-standing than the business itself.
If you’ve driven up Irish Street past The Greeneville Sun and kept going until you crossed the railroad tracks, you’ve seen the retro-looking brick building that was its home. It looks retro because it authentically is. The structure dates to 1864, and has looked much the same for many decades.
Just to make sure the closure had not been averted or reversed since that Facebook post went up, I drove over to the building and saw no cars out front and no signs of anything going on. And there was a padlock hanging near the Heritage Trust Greene County Landmark placard at the door.
Sad. Ever since I interviewed Willis Bowman for a story back in 2017, I’d had a great appreciation for that industry as a bit of living history in our town. Several times I’d passed by there at times Willis was getting out of his car and heading for that now-padlocked door for another day at work. The man defied aging and time, and I enjoyed seeing it.
Willis was forging into his 90s, and still going to work every day. I’d asked him in 2017 if he planned to work on his hundredth birthday. He didn’t rule it out.
He didn’t make it to 100, but he was 94 when he died, and had continued to work for as long as he was able. He was part of the workforce for most of a century! It’s remarkable.
Willis respected the heritage of his workplace. He told me in that 2017 interview that the building “reeks with history.” That’s a colorful way of putting it. I like it.
One of the ways he shared that history with visitors was to point out the front room in the building that served as the Greeneville Machine and Iron employee lounge. In older days, that room was a showroom for the buggies, hacks and wagons made by Lamons Wagon Company. Willis also proudly allowed to remain, on the Irish Street side of the building, the word “HACKS,” a reminder of the wagon company’s time in that building.
I’d driven past the building many times, but never had noticed that word on the wall until Willis pointed it out to me.
What is a “hack?” In the urban Northeast the word apparently is still applied to taxis. And a taxi stand is often called a hack stand.
In the Lamons Wagon days, a hack was a horse-drawn conveyance used to carry passengers. It’s style was somewhat variable; apparently usage helped define what was a hack.
One further bit of history Willis, who was an educator for part of his life, would tell about his place was that the Lamons company made history in Tennessee by pioneering the manufacture of what was essentially a horse-drawn school bus to convey local kids to school before school buses existed.
Willis was able to summarize what Greeneville Machine and Iron did in one succinct sentence. “We fabricate steel for buildings and bridges.”
That steel has served numerous commercial enterprises, including restaurant chains such as Bojangles’, Chick-fil-A and Hardee’s. The Clinchfield-Ohio Railroad used steel from the company on railroad bridges, and Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville features steel columns from Greeneville Machine.
When the company was supplying steel for Austin Company warehouses, it was a busy place, with about 25 employees working day to day.
That number greatly declined in the company’s latter years, but Willis kept the business, and himself, going as long as possible for the sake of faithful employees and customers with whom he had a long and friendly association.
A Camp Creek native, Willis was a son of Russell Bowman and Bessie Gosnell Bowman. He worked for B.F. Goodrich, and also was a coach, a teacher, and for three years, principal of Ottway School when it was a high school.
Ultimately it was his work at Greeneville Machine that captivated him and kept him in the workforce long past the age most retire. At his side was wife Barbara, whom he married in 1959. She handled the front office at Greeneville Machine and did human resources duties.
“This work just gets in your blood,” Willis said of his devotion to the business.
Former employee James Jordan, who’d randomly dropped by his old workplace on the day of the 2017 interview with The Greeneville Sun, expressed a similar thought in his own way while he was there. When I heard him say the words that day with palpable sincerity, they sounded almost poetic.
He noted that even though he’d worked other places over the years, he waved his hand to indicate the historic walls around him, and said “Right here’s my heart.”