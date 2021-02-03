Sometimes the best things you find are found by accident. (Or “on accident” for any millennials who may chance to read this. But who am I kidding? They’re not going to read something by a guy my age.)
A few days back when I randomly ran across a quote by English humorist P.G. Wodehouse that 1) made me chuckle, and 2) made me think I just had to share it with somebody. The somebody I picked was Dr. Daniel Lewis, who is cordial and seems to have a sense of humor. The quote struck me as something that might amuse him, and is certainly relevant to his profession. So since he is a Facebook friend, I posted it to him on his page.
Here it is: “An apple a day, if well aimed, keeps the doctor away.”
Sure enough, Dr. Dan seemed amused, and verified that indeed a doctor can be run off by flying apples if they are well-aimed. I don’t advocate that anyone actually test that out, however. Next time you visit your doctor, you don’t want him or her to abruptly remember you as that jerk who threw the apple that left that big jaw bruise that lingered a week.
Doctors and dentists, remember, possess skills (coupled with opportunity) easily transformable into torture techniques. So stay on your doctor’s good side if at all possible.
Apart from all that, the quote made me ask myself why I found it funny. I think it has to do with how it gives an unexpected twist to a familiar, bland thing, in this case the old apple-a-day adage. It was funny for the same reason one of my favorite Steve Martin’s lines is funny: “I like a woman with a head on her shoulders. I hate necks.”
Since I liked the Wodehouse line about apples and doctors, I looked him up to see if he had written more stuff like that. Unsurprisingly, he had. The man had wit.
Here are some examples from Wodehouse’s works of fiction:
• “He had the look of one who had drunk the cup of life and found a dead beetle at the bottom.”
• “One of the drawbacks to life is that it contains moments when one is compelled to tell the truth.”
• “Unseen, in the background, Fate was quietly slipping the lead into the boxing-glove.”
• “It was a confusion of ideas between him and one of the lions he was hunting in Kenya that had caused A. B. Spottsworth to make the obituary column. He thought the lion was dead, and the lion thought it wasn’t.”
• “It was a nasty look. It made me feel as if I were something the dog had brought in and intended to bury later on, when he had time.”
• “She’s got brains enough for two, which is the exact quantity the girl who marries you will need.”
• “(I’m) as broke as the Ten Commandments.”
• “She looked away. Her attitude seemed to suggest that she had finished with him, and would be obliged if somebody would come and sweep him up.”
• “He had just about enough intelligence to open his mouth when he wanted to eat, but certainly no more.”
• “There are girls, few perhaps but to be found if one searches carefully, who when their advice is ignored and disaster ensues, do not say ‘I told you so.’ Mavis was not of their number.”
• “Every day you seem to know less and less about more and more.”
• Mentally read this next one with a posh British accent:
“‘What ho!’ I said.
‘What ho!’ said Motty.
‘What ho! What ho!’
‘What ho! What ho! What ho!’
‘After that it seemed rather difficult to go on with the conversation.’”
• “It is no use telling me there are bad aunts and good aunts. At the core, they are all alike. Sooner or later, out pops the cloven hoof.”
• “She fitted into my biggest arm-chair as if it had been built round her by someone who knew they were wearing arm-chairs tight about the hips that season.”
• I’m sure there are times teachers can identify with this one: “Her pupils were at once her salvation and her despair. They gave her the means of supporting life, but they made life hardly worth supporting.”
• “It was one of the dullest speeches I ever heard. (She) told us for three quarters of an hour how she came to write her beastly book, when a simple apology was all that was required.”
• This one could be my life motto: “Providence looks after all the chumps of this world, and personally, I’m all for it.”