A judge has dismissed petitions by four of the Lillelid case defendants seeking post-relief conviction fingerprint analysis.
Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson entered the order this week. Lawyers for the four Lillelid defendants argued on behalf of their clients at an Aug. 30 hearing before Pearson in Greene County Criminal Court.
A request was made to Pearson to allow fingerprint testing on two guns used in the April 1997 killings of three Lillelid family members. A fourth family member suffered severe injuries but survived.
“Considering all the proof that came before the court and the record as a whole, the court finds that there is insufficient proof to grant the petitioners’ request for fingerprint post-conviction analysis. Therefore, the petitioners’ petitions for post-conviction relief are dismissed,” Pearson wrote in an order signed Monday.
The defendants who sought the fingerprint analysis include Karen R. Howell, Edward Dean Mullins, Crystal R. Sturgill and Joseph L. Risner. Three filed petitions for relief from sentence or conviction in July and Risner filed a similar petition in August.
The filings are based on a fingerprint analysis statute known as the Post Conviction Fingerprint Analysis Act that became law in July 2021.
The state law allows that a petitioner may be granted the analysis provided that evidence exists, was never tested, or a new method or technology is requested. The purpose is to prove innocence on the part of a defendant.
At the August hearing, lawyers for the defendants argued that a “reasonable probability” exists that each client was not the person who shot the Lillelid family. They seek modification of prison sentences of life without parole.
The defendants represented at the hearing have said the shooter is another defendant in the case. The other two defendants serving consecutive prison sentences of life without parole are Jason Blake Bryant and Natasha Wallen Cornett.
“We ask the court to order a fingerprint analysis on the two murder weapons,” James G. Thomas, one of the lawyers representing Howell, said during the Aug. 30 hearing. None of the defendants were physically present in court.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, representing the state, told Pearson during the hearing that all six Lillelid defendants are equally culpable for the murders and do not deserve consideration for early release.
‘PLEASED WITH THE RULING’
Armstrong said the fingerprint law does not apply to the Lillelid defendants.
He commented this week on Pearson’s dismissal of the fingerprint analysis request.
“We are pleased with the ruling and believe the judge followed the law based on the pleadings and the record before him. I’m sure the decision will be appealed, but believe the court’s findings will be affirmed in the end,” Armstrong said.
Thomas, of the Nashville law firm Neal & Harwell LLC, was one of two lawyers at the hearing representing Howell.
Court filings for the four defendants maintain that fingerprint analysis “will confirm that (each petitioner) was not the gunman and would have resulted in a different outcome.”
“We are disappointed in the court’s ruling and are evaluating our options for appeal. We continue to believe that Ms. Howell’s life-without-parole sentences were factually, legally, and constitutionally unjustified,” Thomas said this week.
Petitions filed by the four defendants asked the court to provide relief “in the form of an order for the laboratory used in the initial investigation to perform an analysis of all weapons involved in the original case in order to identify which of the defendants were responsible for the shooting.”
They maintain fingerprint tests were never done on the two handguns used in the Lillelid family shootings.
The six East Kentucky natives are serving prison sentences of life without parole for the April 6, 1997, shooting deaths of Vidar Lillelid, his wife, Delfina, and their 6-year-old daughter, Tabitha.
The family members were killed after being kidnapped from a rest stop on southbound I-81 in Greene County. The victims were shot on remote Payne Hollow Lane near Baileyton. Son Peter Lillelid, 2 years old at the time, was also shot. He suffered permanent disabilities but survived.
On the afternoon of the shootings, the Lillelid family was returning to their Knoxville-area home from a Jehovah’s Witness gathering in Johnson City. Several of the defendants testified during 1998 sentencing hearings that they had left Kentucky on a trip to New Orleans and stopped at the southbound I-81 rest area in Greene County because of mechanical problems with the car they were driving.
Vidar Lillelid, a 34-year-old immigrant from Norway, pulled his van into the same area where the six defendants had parked. Vidar Lillelid approached them to share his religious beliefs. One of the defendants displayed a gun and, according to a Tennessee Supreme Court filing from a previous appeal, “directed the Lillelid family to their van.”
The family was kidnapped at gunpoint and then shot multiple times as they stood beside Payne Hollow Lane.
The six defendants were taken into custody two days later in the Lillelid family van in Arizona as they attempted to cross the U.S. border into Mexico.
“If the fingerprint analysis (proves) Howell was not the shooter, (would) Karen Howell have received the maximum sentence?” lawyer William H. Milliken, also representing Howell, asked at the August hearing.
Pearson reviewed the volume of case records and explained in the written order what factored into his decision to dismiss the fingerprint analysis request.
At the time of the 1997 murders, Howell, now 42, was 17 years old. Sturgill, now 43, was 18; and Mullins, now 44, was 19. Risner, now 46, was 20. Bryant was 14 years old and Cornett was 18 in 1997.
Some have implicated Bryant as the shooter, an allegation he has consistently denied.
JUDGE’S ORDER
“The core of (the defendants’) argument boils down to the hope that the fingerprint analysis would demonstrate that one of the juveniles engaged in the actual shooting of the family, thus possibly putting the other defendants in a better negotiating position to negotiate a more favorable sentence or go to trial if the current convictions were set aside or a new sentencing hearing ordered,” Pearson wrote.
A plea agreement for the six defendants was reached on the eve of their trials. Each entered guilty pleas in February 1998 to three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and theft before then-Criminal Court Judge James E. Beckner.
Each defendant received multiple consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Howell wrote in emails to The Greeneville Sun in 2017, the 20th anniversary of the crimes, that the juvenile defendants felt pressured to accept the plea agreement because they were told by prosecutors that the adult defendants would receive the death penalty if they did not sign off on it.
Pearson wrote in the order that if the court accepted the request, the “best-case scenario for them would be that the fingerprint of a juvenile to the exclusion of any other defendants is all that would be located during testing.”
“The court notes for the sake of argument that even if this was true, it would not establish when the fingerprint was made on the firearm, before, during or after the shooting, and it would not eliminate the possibility that other defendants handled or used the firearm during the commission of the murders.
“Furthermore, the defendants in this case were prosecuted for first-degree felony murder, which makes the issue of who was the actual shooter or shooters significantly less critical for the prosecution when considered in light of the remaining evidence,” Pearson wrote.
Pearson wrote in the order that the case is not one “in which the petitioners claim the fingerprint evidence will exonerate them or even establish a potential defense.”
“The petitioners are simply grasping at any straw that they can because unless they are granted some type of sentence modification then they will all spend the rest of their lives in prison,” the judge wrote. “A fingerprint can certainly be an important piece of evidence in a case depending on the remaining facts (but) this is not a case in which such evidence would be of any real significance given the other facts and evidence.”
Fingerprint evidence would not be of any “substantive benefit” to any juvenile defendant in the case “because they were ineligible for the death penalty and a fingerprint on the gun or lack thereof would not take away from the horrific facts of the case that would have been presented to the jury,” Pearson wrote.
He found the defendants’ arguments to be “unpersuasive at best.”
“The petitioners do not suggest that the analysis would demonstrate innocence or fundamentally change any of the evidence at all. This is simply not a case in which it really matters who was the actual trigger person, or whether it was one or more of them,” Pearson wrote in the order.
‘NO MATERIAL LEGAL SIGNIFICANCE’
Pearson acknowledged some people and others using social media have come forward in support of modified sentences for some of the defendants and seek more information about the facts of the case, which was covered extensively in the national media.
“However, we are not dealing with a television show, movie, or novel,” the order states.
Fingerprint analysis results would not change the facts of the case as presented by the prosecution or render the petitioners’ sentences more favorable, Pearson wrote.
“The petitioners would all still be guilty of the exact same crime facing the exact same punishment regardless, and this court is not willing to engage in a fruitless waste of taxpayer dollars to try and satisfy inquisitive minds when the results would have no material legal significance,” Pearson wrote.
The facts of the case are “atrocious” and demonstrate the death penalty in the case of adult defendants “was certainly a very real possible outcome” regardless of who the actual shooter was, Pearson wrote.
Numerous appeals and petitions for post-conviction relief by defendants have been dismissed over the years. All six defendants remain in Tennessee prisons.
No one has taken responsibility for the shootings, lead prosecutor and former 3rd Judicial District Attorney General C. Berkeley Bell has said. Bell attended the post-conviction fingerprint request hearing in August as an observer.
In a 2017 interview, Bell said that that the murders were part of “some sort of Satanic ritual” and the plea agreement for the defendants was appropriate. He maintains that legal stance.
“Every court that has looked at the Lillelid case has upheld those sentences. It would be an affront to the citizens of Greene County and the victims in this case to change or modify the defendants’ sentences after over 20 years,” Armstrong recently said.
Howell summed up her beliefs, and likely those of fellow Lillelid defendants, at the conclusion of her 2017 email.
“I don’t believe that I deserve to die in prison for this murder. I never thought or even wanted or intended that someone should die,” she wrote.