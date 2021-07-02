The Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts will oversee the process of naming a replacement for 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright upon his retirement.
Wright formally informed Gov. Bill Lee in a May letter that he plans to retire Sept. 1.
Lee will send an official notice to the Trial Court Vacancy Commission to post the vacancy.
“This comes to the Administrative Office of the Courts. The timing of this notice is up to the governor. It could be before Sept. 1, or maybe after,” AOC spokeswoman Barbara Peck said in an email answer to questions.
The Circuit Court judgeship term of office expires in 2022. The person appointed by Lee must run for election for an eight-year term in August 2022.
Here’s how the judicial selection process works:
Once the AOC receives official notice of the vacancy from the governor’s office, the vacancy will be posted on the tncourts.gov website, under the judicial resources tab.
A news release announcing the vacancy will also be generated, Peck said.
The deadline to apply for the judicial position is usually two weeks after the vacancy is posted, Peck said.
“There is an official application. The application deadline is strictly enforced. A news release is sent out on the day of the application deadline. It includes links to the applications,” she said.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will review applications and interview references. Meanwhile, a public hearing will be held in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties. The location has not yet been specified, but Wright’s office is in Greeneville.
“During the public hearing, anyone can speak out against a candidate,” Peck said.
After the public hearing, judge candidates will be publicly interviewed.
The interview will be held immediately following the public hearing on the same day and at the same place the hearing is held.
Candidates will make an opening statement and then be interviewed by the members of the Trial Court Vacancy Commission.
After interviews are concluded, TCVC members vote on the candidates.
“How a member voted is not public,” Peck said.
The top three candidates will be recommended to the governor, who usually interviews each candidate, Peck said.
Lee will then make his selection.
“There is no timeline. (Lee’s) selection is announced via a news release from his office,” Peck said.
If the vacancy is not filled by Sept. 1, “other judges in the judicial district will pick up more cases,” Peck said.
“If they take over a case already assigned to Judge Wright, it is an interchange. If the Supreme Court assigns a judge from outside of the judicial district, it is a designation. If the caseload in the district becomes too much for the sitting judges, a senior or retired judge can be utilized through the designation process,” Peck said.
Wright has indicated his willingness to stay on as judge until Lee names a successor.
The presiding judge for the judicial district is charged with managing the caseloads for the district and can initiate interchanges, she added.
A designation request is sent to the AOC for designations, which are approved by the state Supreme Court chief justice.