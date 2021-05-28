Judge Thomas J. Wright announced this week he will retire, effective Sept. 1.
Wright, a longtime 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court and Greene County General Sessions Court judge, notified Gov. Bill Lee of his decision in a letter Thursday.
Wright, of Greeneville, has served the 3rd Judicial District as Circuit Court judge since 2006, prevailing in a contested election that year.
Wright was reelected without opposition in 2014. He previously served as Greene County General Sessions Court and Juvenile Court judge from 1998 to 2006.
“After announcing privately that I was not going to run for reelection next year I began to think seriously about retiring from the bench. After a lot of prayer and discussion, my wife, Dawn, and I decided it was time,” Wright said in a news release.
Wright, 62, said he remains “at the top of my game as a judge and that is a good time to leave.”
“That is how I want to be remembered by those who have entrusted their cases to me,” Wright added in the letter to Lee.
Family considerations were a primary factor in Wright’s decision.
“Most importantly, we have two children, their spouses, and our grandchildren at two separate Army bases. We love our family so much and I am completely smitten with our grandchildren. We want to be able to visit as often as they can stand us,” Wright said.
The judge said visiting family has not been possible during the last two years because one of his children and his family have been stationed in Germany, and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented travel. Wright’s son and family recently returned to the U.S. Wright said he and his wife are expecting their third grandchild.
“I have always held the conviction that judicial positions create a sacred public trust in the officeholder and that I have an obligation to the lawyers, the litigants, and the public to resolve their cases as justly and expeditiously as possible,” Wright said. “To fulfill this obligation, I have to be in the 3rd Judicial District more than I want to be at this point. Availability is a crucial attribute of an effective judge.”
At this point in his long public service career, Wright wryly observed he is “ready to be much less available.”
Wright was an assistant federal defender from 1992 to 1998, and in private practice from 1986 to 1992.
Wright has practiced law in Tennessee since 1984. {/span}
As a Circuit Court judge, Wright hears primarily civil cases, but has a wide range of legal experience. The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
In addition to his judicial duties, Wright currently serves as the Greeneville High School football team chaplain, on the local board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and as a leader with YoungLife, another Christian organization involving high school students. {/span}
“When Eddie Spradlen was named head coach at Greeneville he asked me if I would serve as chaplain for the football team. He was our son’s position coach in high school and has been a close friend. I love sports, kids, and Jesus so I jumped at the opportunity to play a small role on his staff,” Wright said.
“The GHS football team, YoungLife, and FCA have given me another group that I consider family. Not many relationships have been more fulfilling than the ones I enjoy with the kids and staff of those organizations,” Wright said. “I thank God for the opportunity to mentor, teach, and encourage these folks in their faith.”
Leaving the obligations of the judgeship “will give me more time with this ‘family’ as well,” Wright said.
Wright’s eight-year judicial term ends in 2022.
He wrote in the retirement notification letter to Lee that should the appointment of a new Circuit Court judge require additional time after Sept. 1, “I will gladly continue to serve until my replacement has been named so that the work of the court will not suffer from my decision.”
Wright is thankful for his time on the bench.
“Serving the State of Tennessee and the people of the 3rd Judicial District has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am so incredibly grateful to God and the people of Greene, Hawkins, Hamblen, and Hancock counties for giving me the opportunity. I love my job but it is time for me to go,” Wright said.