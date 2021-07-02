State lawmakers know how much soon-to-retire Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright has contributed to the court system in over 20 years on the bench.
State Sen. Steve Southerland decided to do something about it.
On June 7, the Tennessee State Senate approved a proclamation to “honor and commend” Wright for his service. On Friday, state lawmakers from the counties that Wright serves gathered at the Greene County Courthouse to present him with a copy of the proclamation.
Wright, who informed Gov. Bill Lee in May that he will retire on Sept. 1, was grateful for the recognition.
Also at the presentation were several judicial colleagues of Wright and courthouse employees who have worked with him for years.
“I appreciate your being here and coming up and presenting this proclamation. It means the world to me to be recognized by my representatives in state government,” Wright said. “I just want you to know how much you have meant to me and I appreciate your friendship.”
“I appreciate you. You’ve done a great job,” Southerland, R-Morristown, told Wright.
Southerland was instrumental in putting the proclamation honoring Wright before the state Senate.
“I’ve known the judge for several years and he has done an excellent job and he will be missed greatly,” Southerland said. “I hope get gets to enjoy his grandchildren now.”
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties. Wright has presided over numerous cases in each county.
Among other lawmakers gathered at the courthouse to honor Wright were Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville; Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains; and Rep. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown.
Also present were Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson and Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
The proclamation states that Wright “has demonstrated the utmost professionalism, ability, and integrity, winning the unbridled respect and admiration of his fellow members of the bench and the bar, the parties appearing before his court, and the citizens of the State of Tennessee.”
Wright was commended in the proclamation for “his exemplary tenure as a Circuit Court judge in the 3rd Judicial District, applaud his commitment to justice and impartiality under the law, and extend to him our best wishes for every continued success in his future endeavors.”
Judicial colleagues spoke highly of Wright.
“Tom’s a scholar. He knows the law. He’s done well on the bench and now it’s time to enjoy retirement and his new grandchildren,” Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. said.
Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson said Wright has provided leadership from the bench throughout his tenure.
“He’s been a pleasure to work with. I consider him a friend,” said Pearson, a Circuit Court judge since 2014.
“Any time you lose a person who has been a judge for a number of years, a figure of stability, there will be big shoes to fill,” Pearson said.
Wright, of Greeneville, has practiced law since 1984 and has served as a Circuit Court judge since 2006. He previously served as Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge from 1998 to 2006.
Wright was reelected without opposition in 2014 to the Circuit Court judgeship, which has an eight-year term ending in 2022.
Wright said he has spoken with two people and heard of a third who have expressed interest in the Circuit Court judge position. They are Greeneville lawyer Crystal Jessee, 3rd Judicial District Assistant District Attorney General Bradley Mercer and Rogersville lawyer William E. Phillips.