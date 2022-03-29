Greene County General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. last week approved Greeneville lawyer Crystal Jessee’s motion for him to recuse himself from a DUI case she is defending in Bailey’s court.
In his recusal order, however, Judge Bailey accused Jessee of making false statements in her motion, and stated that he “has developed serious concerns about Ms. Jessee’s honesty and integrity in handling this case.”
Jessee is a Republican candidate in the May 3 primary for one of the three 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge seats that serves Greene, Hawkins, Hancock and Hamblen counties. Her opponents for the position include Bradley Mercer, an assistant district attorney general based in Greene County, and currently appointed Judge William E. Phillips II, of Rogersville.
Aside from making accusations of false statements in his order of recusal, Bailey also referenced a 2012 Federal Magistrate Judge finding.
In that report the federal magistrate found Jessee civilly liable to her first husband for violating the Federal Wiretapping Act and the Tennessee Wiretapping Act; “tricking” her then husband into signing an altered prenuptial agreement; and Jessee changing pages of an order signed by Judge Thomas Wright, according to the court filing.
MOTION TO RECUSE
Jessee stated in her motion filed on Feb. 22 she was seeking Bailey to recuse himself from a DUI case she is defending “based upon the extensive acrimonious relationship between counsel for the defendant and the judge.”
Jessee states in her motion she appeared in Bailey’s court only once briefly since 2011 when she was pregnant and Bailey tried to set a hearing the week she was due to deliver, resulting in “a fuss about the matter” between the two.
Jessee alleges that Bailey has “spoken ill” toward her, referring to her as a “black widow” and campaigning against her in the current election by seeking advertising for her opponent on his daughter’s high school basketball team banner.
Bailey is currently married to the ex-wife of Jesse’s second husband, State Rep. David Hawk.
Jessee states she had to testify that her previous husband believed Bailey was having an affair with Hawk’s ex-wife before they were divorced.
“Judge Bailey knew of this at the time it occurred and was upset,” Jessee stated in her motion.
Jessee states that the only reason she appeared in Bailey’s court was she had to complete a case started by her husband and law partner Tom Jessee, who died last year.
When she appeared before Bailey seeking a continuance, Jessee alleges that Bailey was “rude and degrading,” and offered dates that didn’t work for Jessee because she was in different counties.
“(Bailey) demanded to know which courts,” Jessee stated in her motion. “Judge Bailey clearly forgot that (Jessee) has absorbed her deceased husband/partner’s cases, requiring counsel to be in court almost every day. Rather than working with (Jessee), the judge was rude and short, until a time was determined.”
BAILEY’S RESPONSE
On March 22, Bailey filed an order recusing himself from the pending DUI case, citing “false statement made by Ms. Jessee in her handling of this case, particularly those statements relating to (Judge Bailey’s) family members.”
Judge Bailey denies any animosity toward Jessee or “acrimonious relationship.”
Referring to difficulty resetting cases, Bailey responded that Jessee “made representations about her schedule that made her seem busier and less often available than the vast majority of attorneys appearing (in his court).”
Bailey said the frequency that Jessee was “not available” raised concern that she was seeking a delay as a tactical advantage for her client. He said his treatment of Jessee was no different than any other attorney in a similar circumstance.
Bailey alleges that Jessee’s motion includes false statements regarding his family, which violates her ethical requirements as a member of the Bar.
“Ms. Jessee makes outrageous and absolutely false statements alleging that (Judge Bailey) had an inappropriate relationship with (his current wife) prior to our marriage,” Bailey states. “That statement is unequivocally false. Further, in her motion she alleges that (Judge Bailey) represented (his current wife) during her divorce proceeding, which was almost 23 years ago, and this statement is unequivocally false.”
Bailey states he and his current wife went on their first date a month or two after her divorce was final, and Chancery Court records would verify that he didn’t represent her.
SPONSORSHIP ALLEGATION
As for the basketball team sponsorship referenced in Jessee’s motion, Bailey states that it would have been inappropriate or him to seek sponsorship from her for his daughter’s high school team for the 2021-22 season, and apparently none of the other 15 team members or their families sought her sponsorship.
“I was made aware of an email threatening some type of legal action that Ms. Jessee sent to the athletic director of Greeneville High School and multiple other high school officials making allegations of violations by the school system of Tennessee law,” Bailey states. “Because of Ms. Jessee’s actions, the sponsors who were office holders or candidates for the upcoming election had their signs covered up by the athletic director from late December until the end of the basketball season.”
Bailey further states, “As a side note, about two weeks after Ms. Jessee sent the threatening email to Greeneville City School officials, (Judge Bailey) was attending my daughter’s basketball game at Cherokee High School. Ms. Jessee was the only judicial candidate with a sponsorship sign in the gym. This is further evidence of Ms. Jessee taking positions on issues when it benefits her. She obviously had no problem with political signs in a school gym in Hawkins County since she had the political sign hanging in the gym — but she did in Greeneville since she did not have a political sign hanging in the gym.”
Bailey also contests Jessee’s assertion that she inherited the DUI case from her deceased husband.
Bailey notes that Mr. Jessee passed away in July of 2021, but the DUI arrest was alleged to have occurred in November of 2021.