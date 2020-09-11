Area judiciary and the Greene County legal community mourns the passing of Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves, who died Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer.
Reeves became the Chief U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee in April 2019, succeeding U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan.
Reeves was nominated to the federal judgeship in May 2013 by President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed on March 5, 2014, by the U.S. Senate. She began her tenure as an Eastern District judge on March 10, 2014, presiding over some cases in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Reeves “rose from humble beginnings in Southwest Virginia to become the first woman president of the Tennessee Bar Association and then Chief United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee,” according to a news release from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee.
Reeves’ illness was diagnosed in December 2018, but she continued her judicial duties “almost without interruption,” the release said.
Varlan issued a statement Thursday on the passing of Reeves.
“Pam’s contributions to the legal profession and our community were immense, and her service to the Eastern District as a judge and as chief judge was invaluable,” Varlan said. “Her courageous battle with cancer was a testament to her character and positive attitude, and she will be sorely missed by so many.”
Varlan said he was “thankful for the opportunity to have known Pam for so many years and to have worked alongside her as a fellow district judge in Knoxville. I will value that time and relationship so much going forward.”
In November 2019, Reeves presided over the investiture ceremony of U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker on the steps of the James H. Quillen U.S. Courthouse in Greeneville.
Corker said Thursday night that Reeves was based in Knoxville “but very often came to Greeneville to handle the high case load of criminal cases we have here.”
“Chief Judge Reeves was an inspiration to all of us and especially to women in the legal community because she was such a trailblazer. Her kindness and passion for the law showed us how to be a great judge,” Corker said. “I looked up to her and considered her a true friend. Her warm and friendly personality will be greatly missed by us all.”
Last year, the Knoxville Bar Association honored Reeves with the 2019 Judicial Excellence Award, “an award that is rarely given,” and more recently, she received the Tennessee Bar Association’s first-ever Professionalism Award.
Varlan nominated Reeves for the award, characterizing her as a “trailblazer, as a mentor, and as a leader of our district as chief judge.”
“Chief Judge Reeves’ life and career have been one of dedication and pursuit of the highest standards and serve as an inspiration to countless lawyers, judges, and members of the community. Her wisdom, humbleness and integrity do likewise,” Varlan wrote in concluding his nomination letter to the TBA for the Professionalism Award.
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III also issued a statement after receiving word of Reeves’ passing.
“This is a sad day for Knoxville and our state. As coming days will show, Judge Pam Reeves had the well-deserved and widely held respect of lawyers, judges and community leaders in Tennessee for many years. She not only accomplished a lot against long odds, she did it with a grace and determination rarely seen,” Slatery said.
“President Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ Well, Judge Reeves knew a lot, but I never met anyone who thought she didn’t care. In fact, it was just the opposite. You saw her smile, compassion and energy in the first 10 seconds of meeting her. We are profoundly sad in losing her,” Slatery said.
Writing about Reeves’ Judicial Excellence Award, Knoxville attorney William Vines described Reeves as a “first person.”
Vines noted that Reeves became the first female president of the Tennessee Bar Association, the first female chair of the Knox County Election Commission, the first female president of the American Association of Mediators, the first female Article III judge in the Eastern District of Tennessee and finally, the first female Chief Judge of the Eastern District of Tennessee.
“Throughout all of those life experiences, all who know her would say she’s one of the sweetest people we know,” Vines wrote.
Reeves was the oldest of five sisters. Her family lived in a four-room house in Grayson County, Virginia.
“Reeves would tell how it had no running water until she was 10 years old, recalling that she would go to a nearby creek to retrieve water for the household,” the news release said.
Reeves received her undergraduate degree in history from the University of Tennessee and her law degree from the UT College of Law in 1976. She was the first in her family to attend college. Reeves’ four sisters are also college graduates.
Reeves and her husband, Knoxville Law Director Charles Swanson, have a son, Reedy, and a daughter, Amanda, both graduates of the University of Virginia School of Law.