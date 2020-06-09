Friday is the deadline to submit requests for locations to be included in the route of the 8th annual American Downtown 4th of July Parade, according to a news release from the town of Greeneville.
Previously held on Main Street, this year the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade is being modified to caravan style throughout the city to encourage social distancing for preventing the spread of coronavirus.
To submit a request, visit the town’s website at www.greenevilletn.gov.
A second deadline follows on June 19. That date is the last day to enter a vehicle in the caravan. Entries could include veterans’ groups and other organizations, veterans and their families, emergency responders, historic reenactors, church or school groups, businesses, elected officials and political candidates, and other interested groups and individuals.
There is no entry fee to participate in the parade, the release stated. To enter, visit www.greenevilletgn.gov and find the entry form under “How Do I Apply” or contact parade organizer Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.
The caravan will travel slowly throughout the city, including a portion of U.S. Highway 11E (Bypass), so no floats, horses or walking entries will be allowed.
To prevent the gathering of large crowds of spectators along Main Street as in previous years, the caravan will pass locations where residents, business owners and their employees can share patriotic greetings with the parade entrants.
Anyone living outside the city can gather in parking lots along the route and practice social distancing.
In addition to the parade, American Downtown includes live music and fireworks. There are no admission charges.
In addition to Andrew Johnson Bank, sponsors of American Downtown are Waste Industries, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank and Walmart Logistics.
For more information about the 8th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration, visit www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville or www.greenevilletn.gov.