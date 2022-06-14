The event lineup for the 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration in downtown Greeneville will feature a variety of talent and entertainment for all ages.
The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. on July 4, at the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
In addition to live music, American Downtown will include a nighttime parade, hot dog eating contest, kids zone, food trucks, and a fireworks show, according to event organizer Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville.
Cast members from the Greeneville Theatre Guild will kick off the celebration at 4 p.m. by performing the National Anthem on the GFL Environmental Main Stage, according to a press release from the Town of Greeneville.
Following the National Anthem, the Greene County Community Band will perform, and a Kids Hula Hoop Contest will be held at 5 p.m.
The Chris Johnson Band will take the stage at 5:15 p.m. followed by Ten Penny Drive at 6:15 p.m. Both of these local bands have proven to be American Downtown favorites, bringing great energy to the stage, Rose said.
The Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held at 7 p.m. Entry forms are available at www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply,” at the Top Dog hot dog cart, or at Rose’s office in the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center.
The entry fee for the hotdog eating contest is $15, and prizes are $200 for first place and $100 for second place.
Following the hot dog contest, the main stage will feature two more bands: Brownlow at 7:30 p.m. and The Color 7 at 8:30 p.m.
In between bands, DJ Robbie Britton will entertain at the Big Spring Gazebo, where he will spin retro hits as part of his All ‘80s Vinyl Tour.
“As a kid of the ‘80s I’m so excited about this addition to our celebration,” Rose said. “I can’t wait to hear hits from artists like Janet Jackson, Prince, hair bands, and some great soundtracks.”
The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will launch at sunset, or approximately 9:15 p.m., from Towne Square Shopping Center, turn down Main Street, and end at Greeneville High School.
The Grand Marshals for the 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July Parade will be Marilyn and Wess duBrisk.
Marilyn duBrisk retired in 2020 as artist-in-residence at Tusculum University, and the school’s theater was named in her honor in 2021. Her husband Wess duBrisk is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, so the combination of service to country and service to community makes the couple the perfect choice for grand marshals, organizers said.
At around 10 p.m., when the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the Quality Sleep Mattress Barn fireworks show will launch from the hill behind Burley Stadium.
Organizers welcome a variety of parade entries including marching bands, floats, ATVs classic cars and trucks, walking groups, business and commercial vehicles, pageant winners, dancing troupes, clubs, civic organizations, churches, school groups and historic re-enactors.
There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Entry forms are available at the Roby Center or www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.” Deadline to enter is July 1.
For more information on the downtown celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.
Due to sponsorships, there are no admission charges for the celebration.
In addition to GFL Environmental, Quality Sleep Mattress Barn and Andrew Johnson Bank, sponsors of American Downtown Celebration include: Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Nickle Ridge Winery, Publix, Silver Star Design Co., Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.