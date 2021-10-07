A Greene County man who escaped Thursday afternoon from the Greene County Detention Center became the subject of a second multi-agency search since July before being recaptured.
Joseph Dale Hale, 30, will be charged with a host of new felony offenses after escaping from the jail, a Greene County Sheriff’s Department news release said.
Hale was in custody after allegedly firing gunshots at a Greeneville police officer on July 28 and then eluding authorities before being captured.
At 2:12 p.m. Thursday, Hale left the Greene County jail after disguising himself as a trustee and walking out the front door, the news release said.
Minutes later, the Greeneville Police Department received a call that a man resembling Hale stole a vehicle. A caller to 911 Dispatch at 2:50 p.m. reported that the stolen vehicle had crashed on Mary Lamons Road, off Kingsport Highway.
The driver, described as Hale, ran into nearby woods.
“Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area,” the release said.
K-9 dogs were used to track Hale. He was found in a nearby barn and taken into custody without incident.
Hale, of 1046 Kingsport Highway, was returned to the Greene County Detention Center facing numerous charges for his alleged actions Thursday.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said in the news release he is proud of the work of deputies “and the teamwork with other agencies in getting Hale back into custody.”
“A full investigation will be conducted into the escape,” Holt said.
Agencies assisting the sheriff’s department Thursday include the Greeneville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The same agencies worked together on July 28 after the incident allegedly involving Hale and the Greeneville police officer.
No officers were injured in connection with that incident, which triggered a multi-agency manhunt in Greeneville.
On July 28, a Greeneville police officer attempted a traffic stop on a stolen car driven by Hale. He fled in the car.
Another attempted a traffic stop on Arnold Road resulted in Hale allegedly continuing to evade police.
Police knew that he had multiple felony arrest warrants.
The July 28 pursuit ended in the 500 block of North Hill Street. Hale exited the car and allegedly fired three rounds in the direction of an officer from a 9 millimeter handgun, a police report said.
Hale ran away on foot and police set up a perimeter that ended with his capture about five hours later on Poor Farm Road. Police recovered a handgun and ammunition.
Charges pending against Hale from the July 28 incident include three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500 and theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.