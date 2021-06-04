The annual June Dairy Days Celebration in honor of area dairy farmers returned Friday to the Greene County Fairgrounds after being called off in 2020 due to COVID-19.
It marked longtime event organizer Miss Betty Love’s last time running the event.
Love passed the torch on to Emmy Armstrong of Horse Creek Farms, who was announced by Greene County Partnership Agribusiness Committee President Allen Hawk at the event as the new chair, and Mary Beth Collette, a rising senior at David Crockett High School from Chuckey, as junior chair.
“This is 28 years doing this, and I think it’s time to give it up,” said Love.
Originally from Ohio, Armstrong said since moving to Greene County three years ago, she has been involved with the Farm Bureau Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers, the Agritourism Committee, Pick TN and the Tennessee Chattel Association. She works at Horse Creek Farms with her husband.
“I am really excited for this opportunity to get more involved with the community,” Armstrong said.
Love added that since the event didn’t occur last year, which would have been Collette’s first time working with the event as junior chair, she promised Collette she would work with her for this year’s.
“I’ve come to this event since I was little, and I’ve known Miss Betty forever,” said Collette, who said she will be working with Armstrong on next year’s June Dairy Day. “I’d like to try out some different things and build community involvement with the event.”
Love said Collette has already made her mark on the event with the addition of a photo booth, where visitors could take a photo with a calf, to the typical activities, such as the range of dairy-related contests and games.
The event attracted many first-time and repeat attendees.
“I come every year, except last year, I’m excited it’s back. I’m having a wonderful time,” said Crystal Johnson.
Josh Richards said Friday was his first June Dairy Days event, as he is usually away from home this time of year working on fallen power lines. Richards was at the event with Corton Woods and their family.
“I’m usually not here for it, so I’m glad I finally got to come out with the kids,” Richards said as his son, also named Josh Richards, tossed rings around milk bottles in one of the many games children could play.
Tammy Stanton and her husband Kody brought their two children, 4-year-old Maverick and 1-year-old Montgomery, to the event.
“I learned how to milk a cow here years and years ago,” Tammy Stanton said. “This is a lot of fun for the kids.”
The Stantons are preparing for a grand opening event at their farm as an agritourism site called The Funny Farm in July, and she said it is important to them to “try to keep agritourism alive.”
Jackson Farmer said, “It’s fun for the kids to be out here and play and see the animals. We’re excited,” as son Jimmy, 1, and daughter Keziah, 3, enjoyed some fun with other young friends in a kiddie pool filled with kernels of corn.
Other activities included a pedal-tractor race sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America, pin the tail on a cow, bowling games, the Mayfield Cow, an ice cream eating contest sponsored by TCBY Yogurt and ice cream eating, mooing, milk mustache and milk chugging contests.