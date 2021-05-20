In observance of June Dairy Month, the Greene County Partnership's Agribusiness Committee will host the annual June Dairy Days Celebration June 4 at the Greene County Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is held to honor dairy farmers and their dedication to the nutritious milk they produce, according to a news release.
There will be contests for all ages, entertainment and free dairy products to sample as Greeneville and Greene County pay homage to dairy farmers, said Betty Love, event chairman, and
Contests will include a pedal-tractor race sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America, pin the tail on a cow, bowling games, putt-putt contest, a milk chugging contest, ring toss for the milk bottle, a floating cow contest, a mooing contest, a milk mustache contest, ice cream eating contest sponsored by TCBY Yogurt, a bouncy cow for the smaller kids, the Mayfield Cow and more.
Beginning Monday, May 31, through Saturday, June 5, June Dairy cows will appear throughout The Greeneville Sun classified ads. Count the June Dairy cows that are in the ads each day and return the total on the entry form to be eligible to win. All correct entries will be placed in a box for a drawing to be held June 10. A photo of winners will appear in the paper June 26. First prize will be Andrew Johnson Bank gift, second prize is a farm set from the Co-Op and third prize is a farm toy from Broyles Feed Store. The deadline for the entries is June 10, at The Greeneville Sun.
Free food to be sampled by those attending during the evening will include ice cream sandwiches provided by Mayfield, milk provided by Piedmont, homemade butter provided by the Farm Bureau Women, who will be taking turns at the churn during the event, and members of the Greene County Livestock Association will be in attendance, Angus Association will have chili and the 4-H organization will have biscuits and ice cream cups. Cheese sticks will be provided from the Greene County Partnership.
Parking for the celebration will be off of Fairgrounds Road. Follow the directional signs.
For more information on the celebration, call Lori Dowell at the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111, Mary Beth Collette at 423-607-9298 or Betty Love at 423-470-2019.