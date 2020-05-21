Stanley Eric Mossburg recently entered not guilty pleas to additional charges filed in Florida connected to the October 2019 murders of two Polk County residents.
Mossburg, 27, is also charged with the murder earlier in October 2019 of Christopher Scott Short in Greeneville.
Mossburg is charged in connection with the killings of the two Winter Haven residents found in a house in Polk County.
He was charged in a 2019 indictment with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and other felonies.
A superceding indictment filed in February adds three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of felony petty theft, two counts of use or possession of personal identification of a deceased person, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of a credit card more than two times.
The state of Florida has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Mossburg.
Mossburg, through his court-appointed lawyer, entered not guilty pleas to charges. At an April hearing, Mossburg’s lawyer reserved the right to contest the February indictment, according to a court document.
Another status hearing for Mossburg was set for June 26 in Polk County Circuit Court.
Mossburg faces at least 27 charges in connection with the Polk County homicides. He allegedly used credit cards and other possessions of the two people found murdered in the Winter Haven house, according to the February indictment.
The body of Short, 33, of Greenevile, was found on the morning of Oct. 2, 2019, outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry in a plaza on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
He was killed by a man armed with a knife inside the laundromat who authorities allege is Mossburg.
Mossburg, a native of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, area, is charged in Tennessee with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the killing of Short.
Tennessee prosecutors have said that they won’t be able to extradite Mossburg until Florida court proceedings are complete. Florida court officials have said that a trial this year in Polk County is possible. Jury trials and grand jury proceedings in Florida remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mossburg had been staying in a camp in a wooded area in Greeneville near the laundromat before Short’s death. Mossburg allegedly took Short’s car and drove to the Spartanburg area, sold the car and eventually took a bus to Orlando, Florida, before making his way to Polk County.
Authorities say Mossburg used a knife to kill Marguerite Ethel Morey and Kenneth Rex Beaver in the Winter Haven house they shared with survivor Thomas D. Kohl. Mossburg allegedly held Kohl hostage in the house after he returned home.
Mossburg left the Winter Haven house early on Oct. 14, 2019, in Morey’s sport utility vehicle. He later returned to within several blocks of the murders and barricaded himself in a nearby house.
Mossburg allegedly fired gunshots at Polk County sheriff’s deputies trying to take him into custody during the night of Oct. 14. He struggled with and injured a police K-9 dog early on the morning of Oct. 15 in the garage of the house before being apprehended.
Discovery documents continue to be filed in Polk County Circuit Court that include DNA samples, law enforcement interviews and other evidence that would likely be presented at trial, along with a list of potential witnesses.
In a document filed in November 2019 in 10th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida, the state formally notified Mossburg that it will seek the death penalty.
His alleged actions in the murders of Morey and Beaver were “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” the document states.
Florida State Attorney Brian Haas wrote in a notice of intent to Mossburg that the state intends to prove eight aggravating factors at trial justifying capital punishment.
One states the capital felony “was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”
Mossburg, also known by the nickname “Woo Woo,” remains held without bond in the Polk County Jail.