Attracting new members, especially younger adults, is vital to the survival of volunteer fire departments in Greene County.
Recruiting and retaining volunteers remains an ongoing challenge for many volunteer departments locally and across the country.
One success story is unfolding at the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department with the resurgence of the junior firefighter program there.
There are now at least seven active junior firefighters who provide invaluable services to the fire department.
The junior members accompany firefighters on all types of calls and also help with the Debusk Rehab Unit, which provides rehydration, food, and a place to rest for emergency responders working a fire, accident or search mission across the county.
The junior firefighter crew includes Bryce Hendrickson, Collin Hendrickson, Steven Van Swaringen, Jeremy Allen, Ethan Jones, Orion Hopton, and Matthew Cutshaw. All are between 14 and 17 years old.
Heath Gregg, Debusk Volunteer Fire Department chief, said the program began last year with one recruit and “really took off” this year as more friends joined.
Their duties include rolling and draining hoses, getting tools for personnel and helping with the Debusk Rehab Unit, in addition to the participating in many of same training exercises as other firefighters.
“We try to keep it interesting for them,” Gregg said.
The young people saw the kind of activities their peers were involved in and decided to join themselves, Gregg said.
“We have kind of used it as a tool to get the younger guys and get them interested in the fire service,” said Gregg, whose experience as a first responder began in 1999 as a member of the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He has been Debusk fire chief since January after serving as assistant chief.
“It’s a method of attracting new members and hopefully, they will stay with it,” Gregg said of the program.
Gregg said volunteer fire departments hear the same thing from many people approached as prospective members.
“People don’t really have the time. (Membership) has dropped off,” he said.
The remedy at Debusk is the active junior firefighter program. Heather Hendrickson, who joined the volunteer fire department in January, has praise for the efforts of the young volunteers.
She said junior firefighters are enthusiastic participants in all fire department activities.
“It’s breathtaking. They’re always there,” Hendrickson said. “The dedication and intensity these kids are giving, they live for it and they’re darn good at it.”
Incidents the junior firefighters have responded to this year include a mountain fire in Greene County and a field fire along Asheville Highway where they helped direct traffic and extinguish the fire before it could spread.
The junior firefighters also assisted the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad on an aid call Easter Sunday on Viking Mountain, under the watch of a Debusk support member.
“This incident was located on top of Viking Mountain. The only way first responders could reach the victim was by foot in rough mountain terrain. These juniors carried five-gallon buckets (in) support and hiked about a mile or so up the mountain to provide aid,” Hendrickson said. “They even made it back for Easter dinner.”
“Chief Gregg has received numerous compliments regarding how hard the junior membership works on the scene and that they are truly essential responders,” Hendrickson said.
Gregg agrees.
“They’re extremely helpful,” he said.
The junior firefighters recently attended a Wildland First Aid Course, where they earned certification in basic life support and other valuable skills.
They will attend the Smoky Mountain Fire Training Program in June, Hendrickson said.
Gregg stressed the junior firefighters are always under watchful eyes.
“We keep strict supervision on them. We always have an adult with them,” he said.
If firefighters come up “on a bad situation,” they remain in the truck, Gregg said.
The junior firefighters provide “the bulk of the help” for the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department.
Junior firefighters are having fun while learning through “team-building” exercises, Gregg said.
“Basically, we bring them in and introduce them to us and we trust them just like family. We try to teach them that you can trust (others) and work with them. Hopefully, when they get older, they become members and become certified full firefighters,” Gregg said.
With social media influences and many other negative distractions available to today’s youth, the program has other benefits.
“Another thing is, it’s keeping them on the right track,” Gregg said.
The program also serves to get others interested in volunteering.
“Often, they have family members who join in as well, and it’s a valuable community service,” Gregg said.
Hendrickson mentioned the recent mountain fire as an example of the dedication of the junior firefighters.
“As soon as it’s safe to go in, they are there giving (firefighters) rakes,” she said. “These kids are the ones who are providing the support, providing water and Gatorade to the firefighters on the line.
“They are amazing,” Hendrickson said. “There are three who respond to every single call. This is the passion that we need to embrace. This little piece of hope is an exceptional story.”