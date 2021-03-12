Jury trials, hearings and other previously restricted in-person proceedings have resumed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Federal court in Greeneville also has a new supervisory clerk. Jason Keeton was recently named division manager of the court clerk’s office at the James H. Quillen U.S. Courthouse.
Orders issued in 2020 and continued through Feb. 28 limiting certain in-person proceedings at the courthouse in Greeneville were allowed to expire as the COVID-19 pandemic’s grip on East Tennessee lessened.
“The standing order limiting jury trials expired at the end of February. Now, the decision on whether to hold a jury trial rests with the district judge who presides over the case,” U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker said in an email.
At least three jury trials are scheduled this month at the federal courthouse in Greeneville. Precautions and COVID-19 related safety protocols continue to be observed.
“What this means for the public is that they may receive a summons to serve as a juror in a case pending in federal court in the near future. But they can rest assured that we at the court take their health and safety very seriously,” Corker said. “Indeed, in reaching the decision to resume jury trials, we consulted with experts, including an epidemiologist.”
Corker said with the recent decline in new and active COVID-19 cases, the numbers “do not justify a complete ban on jury trials, but do require following the standard safety protocols of so that any trial will be conducted in a reasonably safe environment. We want the public to know that.”
Corker said the pandemic “created several challenges to operating the court in a reasonably safe manner. But it did not shut our doors. Credit for that goes to our clerk's office. They did a fabulous job of helping us, as court, to continue to serve the needs of our community.”
The judge credited former Greeneville Division Manager Rick Tipton, who retired at the end of 2020, with overseeing practices to help keep courthouse operations safe.
“(Tipton) was remarkable over the past year. The support we received from him and the clerk's office as a whole allowed us to continue to fulfill our constitutional duties to the public, but we had to adapt,” Corker said.
He said that in-person hearings were limited and judges began conducting criminal and civil proceedings using video conferencing technology. During in-person hearings, which continued throughout the year, all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations were followed.
“That worked,” Corker said.
Court business proceeded with pandemic protocols in place.
“Of course, at the onset of the pandemic, we, along with every district court in the United States, stopped jury trials. But we continued holding bench trials and other civil hearings where everyone followed the standard safety protocols,” Corker said.
The decision was made to use only one courtroom “while the pandemic was raging.”
Corker, Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer and Magistrate Judge Cynthia R. Wyrick “worked together to schedule hearings so that we could all fulfill our constitutional responsibility,” Corker said.
“One thing was for sure, we were not going to let the Constitution take a back seat to the coronavirus,” Corker said.
A major change in court procedure was the decision to suspend the federal grand jury in Greeneville and Chattanooga.
“Instead, we convened one in Knoxville, and any criminal cases from the Eastern District could be presented there,” Corker said.
The suspension has since been lifted, Corker said.
Keeton previously served as courtroom deputy to Wyrick. He was selected by John L. Medearis, Eastern District clerk of court, from a field of applicants for the position.
Keeton started at the position in February.
“Jason has been with the clerk's office for several years now and has shown himself to be conscientious, an incredibly hard worker and committed to making sure the court operates as efficiently as possible,” Corker said. “I have worked with Jason over the years and am very pleased with his selection as division manager.”