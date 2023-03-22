The images of Caitlin Crum and Danielle Owens are on a billboard that went up this week on Tusculum Boulevard in Greeneville.
Another billboard will be placed soon along West Andrew Johnson Highway.
The families of the two young women hope the billboards will raise community awareness about what they believe are just two of many connected local cases that involve drugs and violence.
“Justice For Caitlin Crum & Danielle Owens,” the billboard proclaims.
“There are a lot of cases in town with very similar circumstances,” Kim Caraway wrote in a text message Tuesday.
Caraway is the aunt of Danielle Owens, whose body was found was found Feb. 7 in a field off Doughtys Chapel Road. Owens, 16, was reported missing in December 2022 by her family.
The Greeneville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue an investigation into Owens’ death. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.
Brandi Knight is the mother of Caitlin Crum, whose body was found in an abandoned house in November 2021 on West Barton Ridge Road. Crum, the mother of two young daughters, was 20.
A man was indicted last week by a grand jury on offenses connected to Crum’s death.
Preston R. Moore, 31, is charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report discovery of a dead body in connection with Crum’s death.
Moore posted $70,000 bond and is free pending a first appearance May 12 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Knight and Caraway, with the help of others, joined together to raise funds to pay for the billboard.
They hope it and other public awareness efforts will result in tips that solve cold cases and provide answers to families long seeking information about missing relatives.
“It could bring a lot of information out and possibly get a lot of people to step forward to help bring some closure to a lot of things going on here in Greene County,” Caraway said.
T-shirts containing the images of the girls on the billboard and the “justice” message it includes are available. Funds raised will be used to help pay for the billboards. Information is available on the Justice For Danielle Owens Facebook page.
The public responded to the billboard on social media.
“Great job! I am proud this billboard is up. I want justice for both of these young girls. I want to feel proud and safe in Greene County like I used to,” one post states.