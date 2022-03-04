A juvenile was charged Friday by a Greene County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer with felony reckless endangerment in connection with a Feb. 15 incident where a North Greene High School student inhaled from a vape device containing a caustic substance “that caused extensive damage” to his throat and lungs.
The juvenile was also charged with filing a false report and issued a tobacco citation, according to county schools SRO Supervisor Lt. Teddy Lawing.
The juvenile charged in connection with the incident will appear in Greene County Juvenile Court. Other juveniles were charged with tobacco citations, Lawing said in a news release.
“More charges are pending, and the investigation continues,” he said.
On the morning of Feb. 15, the North Greene school resource officer, Deputy Bryan Henderson, “received information that a student had used a vape device that caused extensive injuries to the student’s lungs and throat,” the release said.
Several Greene County SROs responded. Interviews with several students and parents were conducted.
Charges were filed Friday by Henderson after “an extensive investigation,” Lawing said.
The North Greene High School student suffered respiratory system damage. He was hospitalized for several days, but was released in time to attend a prayer vigil organized on his behalf on Feb. 19 outside Baileyton Elementary School. The teenager was in a wheelchair at the time. He continues his recovery.
The substance inhaled by the student may have been battery acid, officials said after the incident.
Lawing said the incident highlights the dangers of vaping, a popular practice among some students at county and city schools. He issued a plea to parents and guardians.
“Greene County Sheriff’s Office SROs are dealing with vapes on a daily basis that contain either nicotine or THC-marijuana oils. Parents, please talk to your students about the dangers of vaping, smoking or taking any item from another student,” Lawing said.
Lawing urged parents and guardians to attend a free informational event at 6 p.m. on April 7 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
“What Your Kids Don’t Want You to Know” will help educate parents and guardians about issues in Greene County schools such as vaping, drugs being used and the negative influences of social media.
The presentation is open to parents from Greeneville city and Greene County schools. Parents will be able to meet school resource officers from their children’s schools and learn more about the work done by SROs.