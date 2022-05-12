A juvenile has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the April 24 deaths of a woman and child on Snapps Ferry Road, officials with Greene County Juvenile Court said in a statement.
A detention hearing was held Thursday for the 16-year-old defendant. The court heard from four witnesses and “found that there was probable cause to believe the Juvenile committed the offenses,” according to the statement.
The teenager will be held in a juvenile detention facility pending a transfer hearing scheduled for Aug. 23. District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong’s office has filed a notice of intent to transfer the case from Juvenile Court to a Greene County Criminal Court venue and seek prosecution of the 16-year-old as an adult.
The teenager is charged in the deaths of 59-year-old Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson Jessie Allen.
Authorities earlier said the teenager told investigators he planned the crimes in advance.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received the first call in relation to the crime at 11:45 p.m. April 24.
According to filings in the case, Cole and the 7-year-old were found deceased by sheriff’s deputies who arrived early on April 25 at the 7140 Old Snapps Ferry Road property.
Cole and the boy had apparent head trauma injuries.
The 16-year-old “admitted to hitting the victim(s) in the head multiple times with a hammer,” Detective Jeff Davis wrote in the petition statement.
The defendant “stated he began planning to kill the victims earlier the same afternoon. This act was premeditated and intentional,” Davis wrote.
The defendant was sitting in a truck on the property with a witness, a deputy who arrived about 12:05 a.m. on April 25 wrote in a homicide report narrative.
Two deputies went to the rear of the house “and witnessed two deceased bodies” later identified as Cole and Jessie Allen.
The teenager was taken to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and interviewed before formal charges were filed.
Jessie Allen was a first-grader at Fall Branch Elementary School.
A public defender was appointed to represent the 16-year-old.
A status conference in the case is scheduled for July 19, according to the Juvenile Court statement.