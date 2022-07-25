The juvenile suspect who ran from authorities Friday night in Greeneville remains at large, police Assistant Chief Steve Hixson said Monday.
The juvenile male was in state custody and wearing leg shackles when he escaped in downtown Greeneville.
“The juvenile was not in the custody of the Greeneville Police Department. He absconded within our jurisdiction,” Hixson said. “At the time when the juvenile ran, he was in the downtown area.
“The Greeneville police were contacted approximately 10 minutes after he escaped from the agency that had custody of him. The delay in reporting was due to that agency attempting to locate the juvenile,” Hixson said.
The state agency was not specified.
The juvenile is not from Greeneville or Greene County.
“After a brief stop, he was to be transported from one agency to another,” Hixson said.
An earlier news release said the juvenile is considered dangerous. Police still seek the public’s help in locating him.
The juvenile is about 6 feet tall, has blonde hair and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unbuttoned blue-and-white checkered button-down shirt, a white T-shirt underneath, and leg shackles.
“Our concern is for the safety of our community. Although the escapee is a juvenile, he has been recently charged with serious crimes against persons. We want to keep everyone in our jurisdiction as safe as possible,” Hixson said.
Because of the status of the escapee as a juvenile, police “are restricted from releasing juvenile photos or names in most cases,” Hixson said.
“The Greeneville Police Department has been in contact with the agency from which the juvenile fled. Our goal is to make certain that corrections occur to prevent our community and others from having any reoccurrence,” he said.
Hixson did not have information as to whether the leg shackles were attached or loose on the juvenile.
If a member of the public has contact with someone matching the suspect’s description, police advise calling 911 “or your local law enforcement agency,” the earlier Greeneville police release said.
The Greeneville Police Department number is 423-639-7111.