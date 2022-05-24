A man who allegedly permitted juveniles to have a party Friday night near his property and consume alcoholic beverages had a first appearance Monday in court.
Eric James Jackson, 38, of 380 Gatewood Road, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Jackson appeared Monday in General Sessions Court. A June 29 preliminary hearing was scheduled. Jackson remains free on bond.
About 12:50 a.m. Saturday, deputies received a report about “a number of juveniles drinking alcohol at a party occurring near (Jackson’s) address,” a report said.
They found a campfire surrounded by empty beer cans. Several teenagers told deputies most of those at the party had left. Others were found hiding in a nearby woodline. Some smelled of alcohol, the report said.
Jackson was located and told deputies that he “told teenagers it was fine to have a small party at his house but more people showed up than he anticipated.” Jackson also allegedly smelled of alcohol.
Jackson was allegedly aware underage partygoers were drinking on the property and “participated in activities with the juveniles, and fled into the woodline upon the arrival of law enforcement,” the report said.
Teenagers who deputies spoke with said they only knew Jackson’s first name. All juveniles located had a parent or guardian pick them up. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called to attend to one female who had a “large laceration” on her leg after it got caught in barbed wire.
Teenagers who spoke with deputies referred to the area as the “party barn.” One juvenile who was present told deputies that he was called earlier by his father “to say the cops were coming and everyone needed to leave.”
About 10 juveniles were released to parents or guardians who came to pick them up.