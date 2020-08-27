An escape attempt Wednesday afternoon by a Greene County Workhouse inmate was cut short by a K-9 who sniffed him out.
Darrell Jerry Berry, 28, was charged with escape and evading arrest after the alleged escape attempt.
About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a resident called 911 Dispatch to report suspicious activity on West Summer Street near the workhouse where inmates are housed.
“The caller witnessed a tall, skinny white male running from the direction of the workhouse, crossing the road onto the Greene County Central School Office’s property,” a sheriff’s department news release said.
Officers from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department responded. Deputies determined that Berry had walked away from his trustee job at the Department of Transportation garage on West Summer Street.
As the search began, Chief Deputy David Beverly saw Berry near Holt Court off West Church Street. Berry saw Beverly’s patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated and fled out of sight into a wooded area, the news release said.
Deputy Mark Crum and K-9 partner Matti arrived on scene.
K-9 Matti conducted an approximate 400-yard search and located Berry hiding under an outbuilding.
Berry was taken into custody at 12:41 p.m. and transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
He was serving a sentence for a misdemeanor violation of probation offense, but now faces the escape-related charges. Berry will appear Friday on the charges in General Sessions Court.