The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has announced a drive-through retirement celebration for two K9 officers. The celebration is set for 4-6 p.m. Thursday at 602 W. Church St.
K9 Sig serves the department with his handler Sgt. Matthew McCamey. Sig holds certifications for narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking and patrol. His retirement follows an announcement on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department K9 Division Facebook page on Tuesday that doctors determined Sig has a brain tumor.
Duke serves the department with his handler Deputy William Carr. Duke, also known on the street as Chocolate Thunder, is certified in narcotics, tracking and apprehension.
Both K9s began their law enforcement careers after being rescued from shelters. They have been with the department for 5 1/2 years.
In lieu of gifts, donations for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society may be dropped off during the celebration.