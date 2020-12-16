Greene County Sheriff’s Department K9 Sig died after a brief illness Tuesday morning at the Greeneville Animal Medical Center.
Sig had been diagnosed Dec. 8 with an aggressive brain tumor, called a Glial tumor, after being taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center for seizures.
He spent the past week at home with his partner, Sgt. Matthew McCamey, and their family before being brought to Greeneville Animal Medical Center Tuesday due to complications from the tumor. McCamey held Sig in his arms during his passing.
News of his passing has prompted expressions of sadness from within the department.
“This news saddens me,” Greene County Sheriff Wesely Holt said. “Sig was part of our family. K9s are not just working dogs, but part of the handlers’ families. My thoughts and prayers are with Sig’s working family as well as with his human family, the McCameys.”
“I hate to hear this news,” said Jail Administrator Roger Willett. “He was a great asset to our department. All of his fellow officers loved him. He will be greatly missed.”
“This is devastating news,” said Chief Deputy David Beverly. “It is sad to see a member of the department leave in this sudden way. I feel for Matthew and his family. Our law enforcement family and community will mourn his passing.”
A post on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said the drive-through retirement celebration scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday will still take place as planned for K9 Duke. K9 Sig will also be remembered. Donations in their honor will be accepted for the Greene County Humane Society.
A story in today’s Accent that went to print prior the announcement of Sig’s passing details his brief illness. A follow up to that story and on the Thursday drive-through event is planned for the Dec. 23 Accent.