Kay Solomon Armstrong stood surrounded by well-wishers, legal system colleagues and friends Friday at a retirement reception held in her honor at the Greene County Courthouse.
Armstrong, who retired on March 31 after more than 30 years as Greene County clerk & master, was somewhat taken aback by the show of respect and affection by the large courthouse gathering.
“I don’t know what to say. I am overwhelmed,” she said.
Others who spoke at the reception filled in the blanks about Armstrong’s highly regarded career in the demanding position of county clerk & master.
Armstrong received many honors from those at the reception, including a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for her service from Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, a Tennessee state proclamation honoring her from state Rep. David Hawk, and a U.S. flag that flew over the Greene County Courthouse from Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Three current and former 3rd Judicial District chancellors who worked with Armstrong were on hand: former chancellor and retired federal Magistrate Judge Dennis Inman, former Chancellor and current state Court of Appeals Judge Thomas R. “Skip” Frierson II, and current Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins.
Inman was chancellor when he appointed Armstrong to the Greene County clerk & master position in 1992.
“I think she had her own idea of how things should be run,” Inman said. “I was the beneficiary of that, as was the public.”
Armstrong always “had everything prepared and ready to go,” Inman said.
“Kay, congratulations. I don’t congratulate you for a job well done, I congratulate you for a job excellently done,” Inman said.
Armstrong worked with Frierson for many years before his appointment to the state Court of Appeals.
He cited Armstrong’s “integrity, devotion to the duties of office and a commitment to excellence.”
He told Armstrong her “industrious work ethic is a hallmark of your service.”
“You were extremely diligent and you accomplished so much in the administration of (the clerk & master’s office) in Chancery Court,” Frierson said.
Jenkins told Armstrong he appreciated all she has done to assist him as chancellor. In recent months, Armstrong has assisted Jenkins in improving courtroom efficiency, including introduction of the online property tax sale process and converting the four-county 3rd Judicial District to e-filing.
Morrison said Greene County recognizes Armstrong “for her exemplary career as a tried and true professional.”
He presented Armstrong with a flag that has flown over the Greene County Courthouse since her retirement on March 31. Morrison told Armstrong she can view it as a symbol of her service to the citizens of Greene County.
“I am honored to have known you all these years,” Hawk earlier told Armstrong.
He presented her with a proclamation on behalf of the State of Tennessee for “uncommon devotion and enthusiasm” in the position and her leadership skill as one of the most highly regarded clerk & masters in the state.
Those on hand included Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District attorney general and Armstrong’s husband.
Armstrong, 65, served as Greene County’s clerk & master from August 1992 through March 31.
Her deputy, Bland Justis, became Greene County clerk & master on April 1.
Armstrong, an attorney, said Friday she plans this summer to start a mediation/arbitration service as an alternative to court action.
In the fall, Armstrong will serve as an adjunct professor teaching business law in the Carson-Newman University Business Department.
Armstrong is optimistic about her future after more than three decades as Greene County clerk & master.
“God’s got a plan. I want to continue to work out what the Lord’s got in store for me and I’m grateful for the chancellors I have served and the lawyers and the litigants and the citizens of Greene County,” she said.