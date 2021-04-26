Keep Greene Beautiful announced the addition of the Iris Festival 3 Mile Walk as part of the 26th Annual Greeneville Iris Festival. The inaugural Iris Festival 3 Mile Walk will begin at 8 a.m. on May 15. Registration for the walk will be 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Downtown Greeneville, which is where the walk will begin.
Early entry fees for the walk are $25 if paid before Saturday. After Saturday, the entry fee is $30. A group rate of $20 per person is also available for groups with five or more participants.
Age categories are 14 and younger; 15-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70 and older.
Winners in each age category will receive an Iris Festival Walk medal. Participants are urged to arrive early for check-in. No pets are allowed to accompany walkers. This year’s walk is sponsored by Depot Nutrition.
Visit greenevilleirisfestival.com to print a registration form and return it to the Greene County Partnership along with the required fees.
For more information about the Iris Walk, contact Jennifer Wilder at kgb@greenecop.com or call the Partnership at 423-638-4111.