The state’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection returns to Greene County on Sept. 10. The event provides Tennessee residents a free and safe way of disposing of household hazardous waste, according to Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder.
Keep Greene Beautiful is helping to coordinate the local event.
The collection will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the parking lot of Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Road.
Similar events, sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, are held statewide in the spring and fall.
“Everyone has bought some type of cleaner or solvent and not used it all. If not properly handled, these chemicals and many other household items can be hazardous to humans as well as animals,” Wilder said. “They can also pollute our ground water and environment. Disposing of these chemicals in drains, on the ground, or in landfills, will contaminate our ground water supply. Small amounts will accumulate and pose a threat to the environment.”
A myriad of items will be accepted at the hazardous waste collection event.
Common items from the house that will be accepted include:
- Fuel additives, carburetor and fuel injector cleaners and starter fluids
- Paint strippers and thinners
- Adhesives
- Driveway sealant
- Pesticides, fertilizers and fungicides
- Wood cleaners and polishes
- Metal cleaners and polishes
- Drain openers and oven cleaners
- Disinfectants and toilet bowl cleaners
- Fingernail polish removers
- Photo processing chemicals
- Reactive materials
- Grease and rust solvents
- Air conditioning refrigerants
- Coolants
- Body putty
- Pool chemicals
- Medicines and drugs
- Aerosols and compressed gas
- Mercury thermostats and thermometers
- Fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent bulbs
- Needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers
The collection will not be accepting paint. However, oil-based paint may be taken to any county convenience center for county residents, according to Wilder. Small amounts of latex paint may be dried until solid and thrown away in the regular trash.
Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste such as wastes from non-household sources like businesses, schools, farms or churches, may be accepted for a fee by appointment only, according to Wilder. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
Some waste will not be accepted during the hazardous waste collection.
The following items will not be collected during the event:
- Radioactive materials (including smoke detectors)
- Medical waste (excluding needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers)
- Explosives and ammunition
- Tires and automotive gas tanks
- Paint
- Alkaline batteries
- Empty containers of any kind
Wilder provided a few safety tips on transporting household hazardous waste to the collection site at Hal Henard.
According to Wilder, those bringing hazardous waste should leave materials in their original containers. Chemicals should be identified to the best of one’s ability and sorted and packed separately. Chemicals should not be mixed.
Precautions should also be taken to avoid spills. Any containers containing hazardous material should have their caps and lids tightened. Items should not be placed in plastic garbage bags, and sturdy boxes should be used instead. Once items are packed, they should be driven straight to the collection site.
According to Wilder, for safety purposes one should not smoke while handling the materials, and hazardous materials should be kept away from children and pets.
Wilder urged the public to “take advantage of this opportunity to make your home safer and to protect the environment.”
Those looking for more information can contact Keep Greene Beautiful by phone at 638-4111 with questions or for further details.