The Great American Cleanup is now under way across the United States.
The national cleanup event with a local connection runs through May 31.
Keep Greene Beautiful, the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is looking for churches, clubs, organizations, businesses, and industries to join in and volunteer. Volunteers are asked to participate by beautifying and cleaning up the community, according to a press release from the organization.
According to a press release from Keep Greene Beautiful, to help bring awareness to the local litter collection efforts and to inspire others to join, participants are asked to share before and after pictures of their cleanup projects to the Greene County Partnership’s Facebook page with the hashtag #cleanupgreene. The group that collects the most trash during the three-month period will be awarded $50 for their organization. Individuals are also encouraged to participate, with the top individual being awarded a prize.
Trash bags and latex gloves are available for participating groups and can be picked up at the Greene County Partnership office at 115 Academy St.
Volunteers are also needed for Keep Greene Beautiful’s Green Mountain Cleanup, which is set to take place 9 a.m.-noon on April 1.
Volunteers will be asked to meet at the Unaka Work Center at 9344 Asheville Highway and will travel as a group to Green Mountain, according to the press release. Volunteers attending the cleanup should bring sturdy work boots, gloves, a long sleeve shirt and water. Those attended the cleanup will need to sign a liability waiver and attend a safety briefing to participate. According to the release, some objects will be heavy (over 50 pounds) and work will take place on steep and uneven terrain. Volunteers younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval.