Keep Greene Beautiful, a program of the Greene County Partnership, and Broyles Garden Center and Emporium, are kicking off its 4th annual Yard of the Month contest.
The Yard of the Month is a monthly award held during the summer months that "recognizes the citizens of Greene County who contribute to the overall aesthetics and health of the community by maintaining exceptionally clean and beautiful properties," a news release states.
The residential properties of all Greene County residents are eligible for judging. The yard upkeep may be done either by the homeowner or a professional landscaper.
Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder notes that the winner of the Yard of the Month is asked to display their award sign and is expected to maintain their yard in the same manner that allowed them to win the recognition.
Keep Greene Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, was formed in April of 1986 to improve the appearance of Greeneville and Greene County. The organization works to achieve its goal of a cleaner and more beautiful community through educating children and adults on the importance of litter control and solid-waste practices.
Keep Greene Beautiful is dedicated to maintaining a continuing litter control program, to promoting public interest in maintenance of a clean and beautiful environment, and to instilling environmental and solid waste management ethics.